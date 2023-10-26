The Kody Norris Show Unplug For 'Fiddler's Rock' Video

(2911) Renowned bluegrass group The Kody Norris Show is excited to announce the release of their new acoustic video for their current single, "Fiddler's Rock," which premiered recorded and filmed by WBCM Radio Bristol in Bristol, Virginia, the birthplace of country music.

This song, written by Kody Norris, tells the story of Martin Stone, a legendary fiddler from Johnson County, Tennessee, and included on their latest album, Rhinestone Revival. The acoustic video for "Fiddler's Rock" was premiered by WBCM Radio Bristol and The Hollywood Times.

"We've long aspired to capture 'Fiddler's Rock' on record, and we're thrilled that it's found its place on our new 'Rhinestone Revival' album," shares Kody Norris. "This narrative tune unfolds the tragic tale of Martin Stone, an unconventional mountain fiddler who, for his amusement, serenaded a den of rattlesnakes. This fiddler's extraordinary story is rooted in Johnson County, Tennessee! We are thankful to have recorded the video at WBCM Radio Bristol and excited for their support along with The Hollywood Times."

The Kody Norris Show continues to celebrate the success of their current album, Rhinestone Revival, on Rebel Records and their Grand Ole Opry debut. It was important for them to release on regular LP and have a special limited edition orange vinyl, which is now available! They continue to add new concert dates throughout the United States and are excited to go on their first-ever tour throughout Australia in November!

NOV 04 - Sydney Bluegrass & Old Time Music Get-Together / Annandale, Australia

NOV 05 - The Thirroul Pick / Thirroul, Australia

NOV 06 - Mountain Pickers Association / Ferntree Gully, Australia

NOV 08 - Yinnar Hotel / Yinnar, Australia

NOV 09 - St. Martin Chapel / Blackwood, Australia

NOV 10 - Mountaingrass / Beechworth, Australia

NOV 11 - Mountaingrass / Beechworth, Australia

NOV 12 - Mountaingrass / Beechworth, Australia

NOV 17 - Bluegrass Christmas In The Smokies / Gatlinburg, Tenn.

NOV 18 - Town Center / Burnsville, N.C.

DEC 09 - Kenbridge Community Center Auditorium / Kenbridge, Va.

Related Stories

The Kody Norris Show Share 'The Legend of Fiddler's Rock'

The Kody Norris Show Celebrating New Album On SiriusXM Bluegrass Junction

More The Kody Norris Show News