The Kody Norris Show Deliver 'The Auctioneer' Video

(2911) The multi-SPBGMA Award-winning and International Bluegrass Music Association-nominated group, The Kody Norris Show, is thrilled to announce the release of the music video for their current single, "The Auctioneer," available today. Released through Rebel Records, this vibrant take on Leroy Van Dyke's iconic hit will captivate fans for generations.

With their trademark energy and style, The Kody Norris Show delivers a fresh interpretation while honoring the timeless essence of the original and introducing a new generation to this classic. "The Auctioneer" music video made its digital debut today on Bluegrass Today and airs today on television via The Heartland Network 5:30 PM ET. Fans can also stream it on watchheartlandtv.com and the It's Real Good TV app!

"This video is for the books! We shot this music video back in July at mine and Mary Rachel's home in Mountain City, Tennessee during our annual Backyard Breakdown," shares Kody Norris. "With fans coming in from all over the world, we decided to make this year's event just a little extra special! Our built-in crowd doubled as the auction crowd that you will see in the video. We even included several of the other band members as well who were at the event. Our nephew, Kendal played the young auctioneer, the middle-aged auctioneer is played by Cutter Singleton from Cutter & Cash and the Kentucky Grass along with Mary Rachel's friend, Jamie who starred in "I Call Her Sunshine." This year the rain decided to make its appearance, which changed many of the production plans. Instead of the music performance being filmed outside the crew decided to use our living room which is pretty much staged the way you see it year round! We are so proud of this fun take on an old classic and know you are going to enjoy it too!"

The Kody Norris Show was recently nominated for two IBMA awards and has been honored with a new exhibit at The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky highlighting their music and career from throughout the years. The new exhibit, Rhinestone Revival: The Kody Norris Show, features several of the band's brightly colored suits with intricate rhinestones and embroidery, cowboy boots, hats, instruments, and awards.

Earlier this year, the band also brought home seven trophies from SPBGMA for Entertainer of the Year, Instrumental Group of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Band (Overall) of the Year. Adding to the wins, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris was named Fiddle Performer of the Year, and Josiah Tyree won Banjo Performer of the Year.

Of the twelve songs included on The Kody Norris Show's latest album, Rhinestone Revival, four are penned by frontman Kody Norris: "Baltimore I'm Leaving," "Please Tell Me Why," "Gotta Get My Baby Back," and "Fiddler's Rock." The group has also released "Mountain Rosalie," I Call Her Sunshine," and "Let All The Girls Know You're A Cowboy" with an overwhelming response from their devoted fans. They are excited to be back in the studio working on new music for every fan!

The Kody Norris Show's 'Rhinestone Revival' Tour Dates:

OCT 25 - The Station Inn / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 26 - Headin' Home Fest / Swainsboro, Ga.

NOV 02 - Kimsey Ridge Fall Festival / Copperhill, Tenn.

NOV 07 - Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival / Wilmington, Ohio

NOV 08 - Mountain View Bluegrass Fall Festival / Mountain View, Ark.

NOV 09 - Mountain View Bluegrass Fall Festival / Mountain View, Ark.

NOV 10 - Music Amplifies Benefit Concert at The Troubadour / Nashville, Tenn.

NOV 16 - Carter Family Fold / Hilton, Va.

NOV 17 - Years of Farming Bluegrass Show / Flemingsburg, Ky.

NOV 23 - A. Curtis Andrew Auction / Federalsburg, Md.

NOV 30 - Thanksgiving Bluegrass Festival / Brooksville, Fla.

DEC 20 - Walhalla Performing Arts Center/ Walhalla S.C.

DEC 21 - Floyd Country Store / Floyd, Va.

JAN 03 - Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival / Jekyll Island, Ga.

JAN 17 - RiverCity Bluegrass Festival / Edmonton, AB Canada

JAN 18 - RiverCity Bluegrass Festival / Edmonton, AB Canada

JAN 24 - SPBGMA / Nashville, Tenn.

FEB 06 - Sellersville Theatre / Sellersville, Pa.

FEB 07 - Ragamuffin Hall/ Mifflin, Pa.

FEB 08 - Court Square Theater / Harrisonburg, Va.

FEB 14 - Palatka Bluegrass Festival / Palatka, Fla.

FEB 28 - Lake Havasu Bluegrass Festival / Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

MAR 01 - Lake Havasu Bluegrass Festival / Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

MAR 08 - SMBA Concert Series at Goodwill Fire Hall / York, Pa.

APR 04 - James Wimmer Memorial Bristol Bluegrass Spring Festival / Bristol, Va.

APR 26 - Flagler Museum / Palm Beach, Fla.

MAY 02 - Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival / Lincolnton, Ga.

MAY 03 - Holiday Hills Bluegrass Festival / Laurel Hill, Fla.

MAY 10 - Heritage Hall / Mountain City, Tenn.

MAY 14 - Bluegrass & BBQ Festival at Silver Dollar City / Branson Mo.

MAY 15 - Bluegrass & BBQ Festival at Silver Dollar City / Branson Mo.

MAY 16 - Grottoes Bluegrass Festival / Grottoes Va.

MAY 23 - Hills of Home Bluegrass Festival / Coeburn Va.

MAY 31 - NEPA Bluegrass Festival / Tunkhannock Pa.

AUG 08 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 09 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 10 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 11 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 12 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 13 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 14 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 15 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

Related Stories

'Rhinestone Revival: The Kody Norris Show' Exhibit Now Open At Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

The Kody Norris Show Unplug For 'Fiddler's Rock' Video

The Kody Norris Show Share 'The Legend of Fiddler's Rock'

The Kody Norris Show Celebrating New Album On SiriusXM Bluegrass Junction

News > The Kody Norris Show