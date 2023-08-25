The Kody Norris Show Celebrating New Album On SiriusXM Bluegrass Junction

(2911) Bluegrass hitmakers, The Kody Norris Show will be spotlighted during a one-hour performance special airing on SiriusXM Bluegrass Junction Channel 77 starting Friday, August 25 at 11 am ET.

SiriusXM's 'Rhinestone Revival' album live performance special will include the stories behind their songs including "Mountain Rosalie," "I Call Her Sunshine," "The Bluegrass Auctioneer," and more! This year has been very exciting for The Kody Norris Show with the release of their current album 'Rhinestone Revival', opening for "The Queen of Bluegrass" Rhonda Vincent for Springer Mountain Farms' Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman and most recently, their Grand Ole Opry debut.

Additional airings Sirius XM's Bluegrass Junction include:

Saturday, August 26 at 8 am ET

Sunday, August 27 at 12 pm ET

Monday, August 28 at 9 pm ET

"We love Sirius XM's Bluegrass Junction and everything about them," shares Kody Norris. "We have it in our cars, on the bus, and on our phones and take them everywhere! It was so much fun getting to perform live in their studio in Nashville for this special and I hope you will tune in for an hour of bluegrass, stories, and some jokes to boot!"

The Kody Norris Show recently released their highly anticipated album Rhinestone Revival on Rebel Records and are excited to announce the LP and a special, limited edition orange vinyl is available now!

This album provides everything cherished by their dedicated fans. Expanding on their distinctive approach, Rhinestone Revival presents a lively compilation of twelve thrilling bluegrass melodies that will leave audiences yearning for more. Amplifying the honky-tonk essence to unprecedented levels, the incorporation of percussion introduces an irresistible rhythm, ensuring a foot-tapping journey from beginning to end. This firmly establishes the album as an essential addition for all bluegrass lovers.

Of the twelve songs included on Rhinestone Revival, four are penned by frontman Kody Norris: "Baltimore I'm Leaving," "Please Tell Me Why," "Gotta Get My Baby Back," and their latest single, "Fiddler's Rock." Last October, the first single "Mountain Rosalie" was released along with an accompanying lyric video seen here. New elements to Rhinestone Revival include a track sung by Kody's fiddling "sweetie" Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris who steps out on "Endless Highway," a tune Alison Krauss made popular in 1990. In addition, the band's banjo ace Josiah Tyree takes the lead on their current single "I Call Her Sunshine." Charlie Lowman rounds out the group keeping perfect time on bass.

"To have an album out on vinyl is something all musicians dream about, but the fact that Rebel Records is offering the classic black and an exclusive Sunburst Tangerine vinyl just adds to it," shares Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris. "We hope you'll collect both today!"

Like All Suited Up, the band's Rebel Records debut which reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums Chart, Rhinestone Revival was produced by Darin Aldridge who also plays mandolin on a number of tracks. Additional guests on the album include Darin's wife Brooke Aldridge singing harmony vocals, Joe Mullins & The Radio Rambler's Jason Barie providing second fiddle on a number of the album's songs, percussionist Tony Creasman and David Johnson, whose wailing harmonica on "Otto Wood" gives the song a decidedly more country flavor.

