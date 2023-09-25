The Kody Norris Show Share 'The Legend of Fiddler's Rock'

(2911) Bluegrass hitmakers, The Kody Norris Show is excited to announce the release of their new music video for "Fiddler's Rock," which was premiered by The Bluegrass Situation. This single was penned by Kody Norris and tells the story of Johnson County, Tennessee's own Martin Stone.

Stone, a local legendary fiddler was known to "charm deadly serpents with a fiddle in his hand." Norris grew up in the hills of East Tennessee hearing the stories of Stone and felt compelled to write a tune about the man he heard so much about. After recording "Fiddler's Rock" for their new album, Rhinestone Revival, it seemed only natural to release it as a video as well.

"We have been wanting to record "Fiddler's Rock" for a while now and are so happy we were able to include it in Rhinestone Revival," explains Kody Norris. "This is a story song that tells about the terrible misfortune of Martin Stone; an eccentric mountain fiddler who often amused himself by playing tunes for a den of rattlesnakes. And the fiddler happened to hail from Johnson County, Tennessee!"

The Kody Norris Show continues to celebrate the success of their current album, Rhinestone Revival on Rebel Records and their Grand Ole Opry debut. It was not only important for them to release on regular LP, but to also have a special limited edition orange vinyl, which is now available!

