Russell Dickerson Takes 'God Gave Me A Girl' To No. 1

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson has achieved his fifth career No. One single on the Country Aircheck/MediaBase chart this week with "God Gave Me A Girl." Dubbed a track that "embraces the natural femininity of a love song, offset with a touch of grit," (Billboard), "God Gave Me A Girl" tells the story of a narrator reflecting on how God led him to the love of his life after a string of heartbreaks.
Produced by Dickerson and Zach Crowell, and written by Dickerson, Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Chase McGill, the song draws inspiration from Dickerson's wife, Kailey, and his own journey to finding love. Along with releasing an acoustic version of the track, available HERE, the hitmaker dropped an emotional music video, featuring Dickerson sitting at a kitchen table as he acts as a narrator of a fictional couple's love story, showcasing the couple's humbling challenges through home video footage, wrapping up with a heartwarming ending.
"It's no secret this is a special song for me and to have it reach No. One is really such an honor," said Dickerson. "The fact that so many people love and can relate to this song warms my heart. Thank you to country radio and the RDFam for all their support!"
