Russell Dickerson Wraps First Leg Of Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson wrapped the first leg of his "Big Wheels & Back Roads" Tour last weekend, with show stopping performances and his signature charismatic stage presence to crowds in St. Petersburg, FL and Estero, FL. In Estero, FL, Dickerson performed at Hertz Arena, marking his first time headlining an arena.
The six week stint was documented on his social media, with Dickerson recapping every unforgettable moment at each show, from a touching gender reveal during the opening weekend, to bringing wife Kailey on stage to serenade her with the song she inspired, "God Gave Me A Girl," during the last show of the tour.
Known as a performer that brings "enough electricity to the stage to power all the neon of Nashville's Lower Broadway," (Country Living), Dickerson recently shared he will be extending his "Big Wheels & Back Roads" tour, with the second leg kicking off on Feb. 22nd in Milwaukee. Tickets are available now HERE.
The tour extension includes:
Thu, 2/22/2024 - Milwaukee, WI
Fri, 2/23/2024 - Waukee, IA
Sat, 2/24/2024 - East Moline, IL
Fri, 3/1/2024 - Fort Wayne, IN
Sat, 3/2/2024 - Cincinnati, OH
Thu, 3/7/2024 - Columbus, OH
Fri, 3/8/2024 - Windsor, ON
Sat. 3/9/2024 - Orillia, ON
Fri, 3/22/2024 - Phoenix, AZ
Sat, 6/1/2024 - Birmingham, AL
Russell Dickerson Takes 'God Gave Me A Girl' To No. 1
Russell Dickerson Unplugs For 'God Gave Me A Girl'
Russell Dickerson Recruits Flo Ride For 'Beauty And The Beach' Remix
Russell Dickerson Announces New EP With 'Ride The Wave' Video
Sammy Hagar Invites David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen To Perform On New Tour- Bret Michaels Got it Right Says Steven Adler's Publicist- more
Sammy Hagar Reflects On Key Turning Points In Van Halen- Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind Graphic Novel Coming- more
Road Trip: Crystal Vision: A Visit to Eswatini's Ngwenya Glass
Root 66: Joyann Parker- Tom Heyman- Austin Gilliam- Jeshua Marshall
On The Record: Linda Ronstadt- Tim Easton- Jackie DeShannon
Live: Andy Summers Rocks Phoenix
Sammy Hagar Invites David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen To Perform On New Tour
Bret Michaels Got it Right Says Steven Adler's Publicist
Foreigner Announce Farewell Canadian Tour Dates
Porno For Pyros Announce Farewell Tour
Rush Legend Geddy Lee Debuts Memoir 'My Effin' Life' in Conversation
Steve Hackett Announces New Conceptual Album 'The Circus and the Nightwhale'
Jared James Nichols Premieres 'Man in The Box' Video
Better Lovers Surprise Fans With 'Two Alive Amongst The Dead'