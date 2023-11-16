Russell Dickerson Wraps First Leg Of Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson wrapped the first leg of his "Big Wheels & Back Roads" Tour last weekend, with show stopping performances and his signature charismatic stage presence to crowds in St. Petersburg, FL and Estero, FL. In Estero, FL, Dickerson performed at Hertz Arena, marking his first time headlining an arena.

The six week stint was documented on his social media, with Dickerson recapping every unforgettable moment at each show, from a touching gender reveal during the opening weekend, to bringing wife Kailey on stage to serenade her with the song she inspired, "God Gave Me A Girl," during the last show of the tour.

Known as a performer that brings "enough electricity to the stage to power all the neon of Nashville's Lower Broadway," (Country Living), Dickerson recently shared he will be extending his "Big Wheels & Back Roads" tour, with the second leg kicking off on Feb. 22nd in Milwaukee. Tickets are available now HERE.

The tour extension includes:

Thu, 2/22/2024 - Milwaukee, WI

Fri, 2/23/2024 - Waukee, IA

Sat, 2/24/2024 - East Moline, IL

Fri, 3/1/2024 - Fort Wayne, IN

Sat, 3/2/2024 - Cincinnati, OH

Thu, 3/7/2024 - Columbus, OH

Fri, 3/8/2024 - Windsor, ON

Sat. 3/9/2024 - Orillia, ON

Fri, 3/22/2024 - Phoenix, AZ

Sat, 6/1/2024 - Birmingham, AL

