Kenny Chesney Adds 3 Soccer Stadiums To Sun Goes Down Tour

(EBM) Once Kenny Chesney gets rolling, count on the 8-time Entertainer of the Year to think about how he can expand what he does on the road in new and intriguing ways. With soccer fever sweeping the nation, he decided to upgrade his plays in Cincinnati and Salt Lake City to the TQL Stadium and America First Field respectively; the move was inspired by his years of headlining Columbus, Ohio's Historic Crew Stadium.

"In a lot of ways, soccer stadiums are the best of both worlds," allows the charismatic songwriter/superstar. "You have the same kind of intimacy that you get in an amphitheater, but it's big enough you have the ability to really hit the accelerator in terms of energy, music, connecting. It's a relatively new thing for us to have soccer stadiums, but these are markets where I know there are people who aren't getting tickets - and everyone in No Shoes Nation knows how I feel about no citizen of our crew left behind."

Adding three MLS soccer venues isn't the first Sun Goes Down 2024 changeup. Initially only planning for one Foxborough, Mass. show, Chesney added a second, selling both out in a wildly competitive summer of live music. That response was so intense, Chesney added an unprecedented third New England show on Sunday night, which is well over two-thirds sold, too.

"People have choices," says the only country artist on Billboard's Top 10 Touring Artists of the Last 25 Years for the past 14 years. "You never want to take fans or the marketplace as a given, and you always want to remember who you do this for: the people who love the music. I want to give people the best night of their summer...because they're giving me some of the greatest nights of my life! And the response to Sun Goes Down made me decide to try some things."

Chesney's soccer stadiums shows are Saturday, June 29 at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, Tuesday, July 16 at Salt Lake City's America First Field and Thursday, August 8 at Columbus, Ohio's Historic Crew Stadium. All three shows on this configuration of Sun Goes Down 2024 will feature CMA Song of the Year and New Artist nominee Megan Moroney and old friend and multiple week No. 1 "When The Sun Goes Down" partner Uncle Kracker.

With "Take Her Home" landing on 133 reporting country stations in its first week, Chesney's once again hitting a nerve among his fans - often described as the most loyal alongside the Deadheads and Parrotheads - with a real life song that tracks the moments that define a life in the best way possible. The song embracing taking the risks that make real people's lives sweeter, it's the essence of No Shoes Nation: people living life who lean in, hang on and love every single moment along the way.

Sun Goes Down 2024 returns the high-velocity musician to touring full-tilt and ready to do what he does best: stadiums. With New England being a stronghold, these shows show the love affair between Chesney and the Northeast continues.

SUN GOES DOWN 2024 TOUR

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Tampa, Fla. Raymond James Stadium

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Charlotte, N.C. Bank of America Stadium

Saturday, May 4, 2024 Minneapolis, Minn. U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, May 11, 2024 Arlington, Texas AT&T Stadium

Saturday, May 18, 2024 Atlanta, Ga. Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday, May 25, 2024 Landover, Md. FedExField

Saturday, June 1, 2024 Pittsburgh, Pa. Acrisure Stadium

Saturday, June 8, 2024 Philadelphia, Pa. Lincoln Financial Field

Saturday, June 15, 2024 Chicago, Ill. Soldier Field

Saturday, June 22, 2024 Milwaukee, Wisc. American Family Field

Saturday, June 29, 2024 Cincinnati, Ohio TQL Stadium*

Saturday, July 6, 2024 Kansas City, Mo. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday, July 13, 2024 Seattle, Wash. Lumen Field

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 Salt Lake City, Utah America First Field*

Saturday, July 20, 2024 Los Angeles, Calif. SoFi Stadium

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Denver, Colo. Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 Nashville, Tenn. Nissan Stadium

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 Columbus, Ohio Historic Crew Stadium*

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 Detroit, Mich. Ford Field

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 East Rutherford, N.J. MetLife Stadium

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium

Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium

*Newly announced MLS Soccer Stadium w/ Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker

