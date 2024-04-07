The Roots Set To Embark On The Hip-Hop Is The Love Of My Life Tour

(The Oriel Company) The Roots have announced they will embark on the Hip-Hop Is The Love Of My Life Tour produced by Live Nation Urban. On this exclusive run of summer 2024 dates, the legendary group will be joined by special guests GRAMMY Award-winning group Arrested Development and fellow Philly trailblazers Digable Planets.

This jaunt unites three of rap's most influential and iconic innovators on the same bill for the first time. It kicks off on August 16 in Houston, TX, canvases the South, Midwest, and East Coast, and concludes on September 1 in Boston, MA.

The Roots are kicking off a busy summer with the latest iteration of Roots Picnic at The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA on June 1-2, 2024 followed by the first-ever Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop Is The Love of My Life festival on June 29 at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Hip-Hop Is The Love Of My Life tour guests, Arrested Development and Digable Planets are set to join the powerhouse bill at the LA festival in in addition to Queen Latifah, Common, the Pharcyde, and Black Sheep's Dres.

TOUR DATES

6/29 Los Angeles, CA

8/16 Houston, TX

8/17 Irving, TX

8/23 TBA

8/24 Highland Park, IL

8/25 Sterling Heights, MI

8/29 Atlanta, GA

8/31 Vienna, VA

9/1 Boston, MA

