Jelly Roll Wins Big At CMT Music Awards

(BBR) The 2024 CMT Music Awards in Austin, TX proved to be an electrifying and monumental night for Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Jason Aldean. BBR Music Group/Stoney Creek Records' Jelly Roll would take home three wins, for the second consecutive year, earning him the accolade as the most-awarded artist of the night, including the top honor of "Video of the Year" for "Need a Favor." The self-proclaimed "Trailer Park Tornado" delivered a fiery performance of "Halfway to Hell" to close the program and also took home buckle awards for "Male Video of the Year" for "Need a Favor" and "CMT Performance of the Year" for "Need a Favor" (from the 2023 CMT Music Awards).

BBR Music Group/Broken Bow Records' Lainey Wilson would secure a win for "Female Video of the Year" for "Watermelon Moonshine." Throughout the broadcast, she performed "Country's Cool Again," the namesake for the 2024 U.S. domestic tour that kicks off on May 31, and returned to join Brooks & Dunn and Sammy Hagar to honor the legendary Toby Keith performing "How Do You Like Me Now?!"

BBR Music Group/Broken Bow Records' Jason Aldean made his return to the CMT Music Awards performing his current single "Let Your Boys Be Country" from the University of Texas at Austin stage.

During his "Video of the Year" acceptance speech for "Need a Favor", viewable HERE, Jelly Roll stated: "Billy Bob Thornton just gave me my third trophy of the night, y'all. Cody Johnson, I'm not gonna tell you anything up here that I wouldn't tell you on the phone, but I love you brother. You are my favorite cowboy for ever and ever and ever and one of my best friends in the business. I love you. Kelsea Ballerini, you know what I think of you too, girl. You go baby! I want to thank my manager John Meneilly. I want to thank my publicist, Jennifer Vessio. I want to thank my label Stoney Creek. I want to thank country radio. I want to thank everybody who had anything to do with this. Jon Loba, I love you. I love you so much. My beautiful wife, Ms. Bunnie DeFord. I am blessed to have you as a best friend. I am blessed to have you as a partner. You find beauty in broken things and I love you. I'm fixing to come back out on this stage and set it on fire! It's going down! Gayle King, I'm gonna be a little late in the morning cause we're gonna party Austin. Let's go!"

In her "Female Video of the Year" acceptance speech for "Watermelon Moonshine," viewable here, Lainey shared: "My heart is beating out of my chest. I'm not even gonna lie. I just want to say, first of all, every single girl that was in this category, all of them are dear friends. They work their tails off and they just dedicate their life to creating music and creating this vision and bringing it to life. I am so honored to be a part of this category. It's really unreal watching these girls do what they do. I am pretty sure all of them would let me say thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for supporting women in country. It's a big dang deal! Thank you so much. 'Watermelon Moonshine' is about that young, wild, crazy love --- a time in your life when nothing else mattered. It takes you back to that certain time, that place, that smell, that sound --- that's what country music is right there. It's just about telling a story and thank y'all so much for letting me do that with this video. God bless y'all."

