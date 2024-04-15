Russell Dickerson Announces Good Day To Have A Great Tour

(The GreenRoom) Multi-platinum artist Russell Dickerson today announces his "Good Day To Have A Great Tour" heading to the UK, Northern Ireland, and the Netherlands this summer. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, April 19 at 9am local.

Dubbed "an artist capable of lobbing consecutive hit songs at country radio" and an "ace songwriter" (Billboard), Dickerson will first perform in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Aug. 23rd and continue touring through the next month, hitting a total of seven cities.

"I'm so excited to see the RD Fam across the world! I've had the best time playing in the UK in the past so to be able to return and play in the UK, Northern Ireland, and the Netherlands is honestly a dream come true. Can't wait to see everybody - we are going to have many great days on the road this summer!"

In addition to this announcement, the hitmaker is gearing up to release his new song titled "Good Day To Have A Great Day," dropping on May 3rd. The track was recently teased on socials, giving fans a sneak peek at the feel-good lyrics of the song to come.

Russell Dickerson has made a name for himself as an all-in performer full of "unstoppable energy fans can't get enough of," (E! News). After bursting onto the scene, the Tennessee native quickly stood out from the pack as he released four consecutive career-starting singles that reached No. One on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Since then, Dickerson has earned platinum or better status with five of his singles including "Yours" (3X Platinum), "Blue Tacoma" (2X Platinum), "Every Little Thing" (Platinum), "Love You Like I Used To" (Platinum), and "She Likes It" ft. Jake Scott (Platinum). Most recently, Dickerson earned his fifth career No. One with "God Gave Me A Girl." In addition to headlining his own "Good Day To Have A Great Tour" in the UK, Northern Ireland, and the Netherlands, the hitmaker will also be hitting the road this summer with Sam Hunt on the Locked Up Tour 2024 and performing at fairs, festivals, and shows across the country.

"Good Day To Have A Great Tour" Dates Include:

8/23 Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster Hall

8/25 Lutterworth, UK - The Long Road Festival

8/26 Glasgow, UK - Old Fruitmarket

8/27 Manchester, UK - O2 Rizz

8/29 Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

8/30 London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

9/1 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Max

