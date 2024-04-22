HARDY Announce His First Stadium Concert

(Big Loud) HARDY is set to play his first-ever stadium and biggest headline show to date this fall, returning to his home state to play Mississippi State University's Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss. on Sept. 12. In addition, HARDY confirms two nights at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre Oct. 20 + 21, his first shows at the storied venue. Randy Houser and Travis Denning will join as support on all new dates. Fan club presales will begin tomorrow, April 23 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets on sale this Friday, April 26.

The new dates, produced by Live Nation, will come on the heels of a massive run of touring this spring and summer including bill-topping sets at Stagecoach, CMA Fest, Harley Davidson Homecoming and more, plus his own Quit!! tour headline dates nationwide.

Last week, HARDY shared his version of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's iconic track "Gin and Juice," personally requested by Snoop and Dre for the launch of their new beverage line of the same name. Check it out here.

In March, HARDY's runaway smash "TRUCK BED" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country charts. The chart topper marks HARDY's first solo No. 1, fifth No. 1 as an artist, and 15th as a songwriter - including his rock radio No. 1 "JACK" last year.

More news from HARDY is imminent. Two tracks - current Top 15 rock single "ROCKSTAR" and "QUIT!!" - are out now from his forthcoming rock album.

UPCOMING HARDY TOUR DATES

April 28 - Stagecoach - Indio, Calif. +*

May 25 - Patriotic Festival - Norfolk, Va. +*

May 30 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, Ark.

May 31 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, Mo.

June 1 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, Ind.

June 6 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, Ont.

June 7 - Broadview Stage at SPAC - Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

June 8 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Buffalo, N.Y.

June 9 - CMA Fest - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, Tenn.

June 14 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, N.C.

June 15 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, N.C.

June 20 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, N.J.

June 21 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, Mass.

June 22 - BankNH Pavilion - Gilford, N.H.

June 27 - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - Camden, N.J.

June 28 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, Va.

June 29 - Country Thunder Bristol - Bristol, Tenn. +*

July 13 - Country Concert - Fort Loramie, Ohio +*

July 18 - Country Jam - Eau Claire, Wis. +*

July 19 - Rock The South - Cullman, Ala.

July 21 - Faster Horses - Brooklyn, Mich. +

July 25 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, Ohio

July 26 - Veterans Park - Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival - Milwaukee, Wis. +*

July 27 - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, Ill.

Aug. 4 - Watershed Festival - George, Wash. +

Aug. 17 - Country Thunder Alberta - Calgary, Alb. +*

Aug. 22 - Bash on the Bay - Put-in-Bay, Ohio +*

Sept. 12 - Dudy Noble Field - Starkville, Miss.

Oct. 20 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, Colo.

Oct. 21 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, Colo.

* Non-Live Nation Date

+ Festival Date

Related Stories

HARDY Reimagines Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre's 'Gin and Juice'

Luke Bryan, HARDY and Old Dominion Lead Watershed Festival Lineup

Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, And HARDY Release Hixtape Tracks

Eric Church, HARDY, and Jelly Roll Lead Rock The South Lineup

News > HARDY