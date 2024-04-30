Koe Wetzel To Deliver '9 Lives' Album This Summer

(EBM) For almost a decade, Koe Wetzel's name has carried a certain mystique among his dedicated following, a reputation built as a powerful and unpredictable live performer, a genre-disrupter blending country with rock, hip-hop and grunge, and a notorious party animal. Now, he's ready to prove that there's more to his story with forthcoming album 9 Lives set for release via Columbia Records on July 19 across all digital platforms and physically on Standard Black Cat Black Vinyl, D2C Exclusive Translucent Blue Colored Vinyl and Limited Edition D2C Exclusive Pyro Colored Vinyl.

Produced predominantly by Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan's Stick Season) alongside a lineup of trusted collaborators like Josh Serrato, Carrie K and Sam Harris (X Ambassadors), 9 Lives showcases Wetzel's versatility as a songwriter and his prowess as an interpreter of songs.

Ranging from emotional ballads like "Sweet Dreams" and "Hatchet" to easygoing country singalongs such as "Casamigos" and his take on Keith Gattis's "Reconsider," plus songs like "Leigh" that reveal a deep vulnerability beneath their humorous surface, the album features an array of tracks as diverse as the man behind them.

"I want fans to know that there's a different side of me, not just the sex, drugs, and rock & roll Koe that they may have heard about online," Wetzel says. "I've grown up a little bit. I'm no longer the 20-year-old kid that's partying down and getting thrown in jail all the time. 9 Lives reveals a vulnerable side that people may not be used to hearing."

Both out now as an early preview of the album, lead single "Damn Near Normal" sees Wetzel reflecting on his life's choices with candor and humor, while the title track "9 Lives (Black Cat)" arrives with an ominous piano intro an explodes into a chest-thumping declaration of defiance.

Wetzel offered fans a further preview of the album's multi-faceted narrative with a special trailer released earlier today, introducing nine unique Koe Wetzels as the man praised by Billboard for "music that's unvarnished and unfiltered" showcased his comedic acting skills. Watch below.

The live-phenom also plans to take his new music global this year with his recently announced Damn Near Normal World Tour. Wetzel will also perform prominent sets at several festivals this year, including Rock the Country, Hangout, Country Jam, Country Thunder Wisconsin, WE Fest, Watershed and more, plus a hometown stadium show as he joins Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour in Arlington, Texas this July.

9 Lives Track List:

(songwriters in parentheses)

"Continued" Skit

"9 Lives (Black Cat)" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon)

"Casamigos" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Sam Harris, Ben Burgess, Gabe Simon)

"Damn Near Normal" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon, Carrie Karpinen, Sam Harris)

"Leigh" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon)

"Twister" (Ropyr Wetzel, Steve Rusch, Ben Burgess, Josh Serrato)

"High Road" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon, Carrie Karpinen)

"Reconsider" (Charles John Brocco, Keith Quenton Gattis)

"Hatchet" (Gabe Simon, Mike Coogan)

"Sweet Dreams" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Josh Serrato, Gabe Simon, Sam Harris)

"Runnin' Low" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Sam Harris, Gabe Simon, Ben Burgess)

"Bar Song" (Blake "Shy" Carter, Breyan Isaac, Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, Dave Gibson)

"Last Outlaw Alive" (Josh Serrato, Ben Burgess, Sam Harris)

Damn Near Normal World Tour Dates:

July 27 The Woodlands, Texas || Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Aug. 7 Missoula, Mont. || Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater

Aug. 8 Nampa, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 9 Sandy, Utah || Sandy Amphitheater

Aug. 10 Las Vegas, Nev. || The Theater at Virgin Hotel Hotels Las Vegas

Aug. 15 Minneapolis, Minn. || The Armory

Aug. 16 Council Bluffs, Iowa || Stir Cove (Harrah's Casino)

Aug. 21 Cleveland, Ohio || Jacobs Pavilion

Aug. 22 Columbus, Ohio || KEMBA Live! Outdoor

Aug. 23 Pittsburgh, Pa. || Stage AE

Aug. 24 Washington, D.C. || The Anthem

Aug. 28 Boston, Mass. || Roadrunner

Aug. 29 Uncasville, Conn. || Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 30 Atlantic City, N.J. || Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Aug. 31 Reading, Pa. || Santander Arena

Sept. 4 Charleston, W.V. || Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 5 Roanoke, Va. || Berglund Center

Sept. 6 Columbia, S.C. || Colonial Life Arena

Sept. 7 Cary, N.C. || Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 Kansas City, Kan. || Azura Amphitheater

Sept. 13 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater

Sept. 18 St. Louis, Mo. || Chaifetz Arena

Sept. 20 Huntsville, Ala. || The Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 21 Macon, Ga. || Atrium Health Amphitheater

Sept. 25 Alexandria, La. || Rapides Parish Coliseum

Sept. 26 Tuscaloosa, Ala. || Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

Sept. 27 Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater

Sept. 28 Little Rock, Ark. || First Security Amphitheater

Oct. 3 Pikeville, Ky. || Appalachian Wireless Arena

Oct. 4 Indianapolis, Ind. || Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Oct. 5 Evansville, Ind. || Ford Center

Oct. 10 Abilene, Texas || Expo Center of Taylor County

Oct. 11 Lubbock, Texas || Cooks Garage

Oct. 13 Morrison, Colo. || Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 26 Manchester, U.K. || Academy 3

Oct. 27 London, U.K. || The Garage

Oct. 30 Glasgow, U.K. || Oran Mor

Oct. 31 Birmingham, U.K. || Academy 2

Nov. 1 Leeds, U.K. || Brudenell Social Club

Nov.3 Amsterdam, Netherlands || Melkweg (Oude Zaal)

Nov. 5 Hamburg, Germany || Bahnhof Pauli

Nov. 6 Berlin, Germany || Frannz Club

Nov. 7 Cologne, Germany || Club Volta

Nov. 10 Stockholm, Sweden || Nalen

Nov. 11 Oslo, Norway || Rockefeller Music Hall

Nov. 13 Copenhagen, Denmark || Lille Vega

Additional Shows:

May 10 Daytona Beach, Fla. || Welcome to Rockville

May 11 Roma, Ga. || Rock The Country

May 18 Gulf Shores, Ala. || Hangout Music Festival

June 21 Grand Junction, Colo. || Country Jam

June 29 Poplar Bluff, Mo. || Rock The Country

July 18 Twin Lakes, Wis. || Country Thunder Wisconsin

July 26 Arlington, Texas || AT&T Stadium (with Morgan Wallen)

July 31 Davenport, Iowa || Mississippi Valley Fair

Aug. 1 Detroit Lakes, Minn. || WE Fest

Aug. 3 Sweet Home, Ore. || Oregon Jamboree Music Festival

Aug. 4 George, Wash. || Watershed Festival

Aug. 17 Wichita, Kan. || Bulls, Bands and Barrels

Sept. 14 Prior, Okla. || Born & Raised

Sept. 19 Louisville, Ky. || Bourbon & Beyond

