Koe Wetzel To Deliver '9 Lives' Album This Summer

(EBM) For almost a decade, Koe Wetzel's name has carried a certain mystique among his dedicated following, a reputation built as a powerful and unpredictable live performer, a genre-disrupter blending country with rock, hip-hop and grunge, and a notorious party animal. Now, he's ready to prove that there's more to his story with forthcoming album 9 Lives set for release via Columbia Records on July 19 across all digital platforms and physically on Standard Black Cat Black Vinyl, D2C Exclusive Translucent Blue Colored Vinyl and Limited Edition D2C Exclusive Pyro Colored Vinyl.
Produced predominantly by Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan's Stick Season) alongside a lineup of trusted collaborators like Josh Serrato, Carrie K and Sam Harris (X Ambassadors), 9 Lives showcases Wetzel's versatility as a songwriter and his prowess as an interpreter of songs.
Ranging from emotional ballads like "Sweet Dreams" and "Hatchet" to easygoing country singalongs such as "Casamigos" and his take on Keith Gattis's "Reconsider," plus songs like "Leigh" that reveal a deep vulnerability beneath their humorous surface, the album features an array of tracks as diverse as the man behind them.
"I want fans to know that there's a different side of me, not just the sex, drugs, and rock & roll Koe that they may have heard about online," Wetzel says. "I've grown up a little bit. I'm no longer the 20-year-old kid that's partying down and getting thrown in jail all the time. 9 Lives reveals a vulnerable side that people may not be used to hearing."
Both out now as an early preview of the album, lead single "Damn Near Normal" sees Wetzel reflecting on his life's choices with candor and humor, while the title track "9 Lives (Black Cat)" arrives with an ominous piano intro an explodes into a chest-thumping declaration of defiance.
Wetzel offered fans a further preview of the album's multi-faceted narrative with a special trailer released earlier today, introducing nine unique Koe Wetzels as the man praised by Billboard for "music that's unvarnished and unfiltered" showcased his comedic acting skills. Watch below.
The live-phenom also plans to take his new music global this year with his recently announced Damn Near Normal World Tour. Wetzel will also perform prominent sets at several festivals this year, including Rock the Country, Hangout, Country Jam, Country Thunder Wisconsin, WE Fest, Watershed and more, plus a hometown stadium show as he joins Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour in Arlington, Texas this July.
For more information on all things Koe Wetzel and to purchase tickets to upcoming shows, visit KoeWetzelMusic.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook @KoeWetzelMusic, TikTok @Koe_Wetzel and Twitter/X @KoeWetzel.
9 Lives Track List:
(songwriters in parentheses)
"Continued" Skit
"9 Lives (Black Cat)" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon)
"Casamigos" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Sam Harris, Ben Burgess, Gabe Simon)
"Damn Near Normal" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon, Carrie Karpinen, Sam Harris)
"Leigh" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon)
"Twister" (Ropyr Wetzel, Steve Rusch, Ben Burgess, Josh Serrato)
"High Road" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon, Carrie Karpinen)
"Reconsider" (Charles John Brocco, Keith Quenton Gattis)
"Hatchet" (Gabe Simon, Mike Coogan)
"Sweet Dreams" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Josh Serrato, Gabe Simon, Sam Harris)
"Runnin' Low" (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Sam Harris, Gabe Simon, Ben Burgess)
"Bar Song" (Blake "Shy" Carter, Breyan Isaac, Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, Dave Gibson)
"Last Outlaw Alive" (Josh Serrato, Ben Burgess, Sam Harris)
Damn Near Normal World Tour Dates:
July 27 The Woodlands, Texas || Cynthia Woods Pavilion
Aug. 7 Missoula, Mont. || Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater
Aug. 8 Nampa, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 9 Sandy, Utah || Sandy Amphitheater
Aug. 10 Las Vegas, Nev. || The Theater at Virgin Hotel Hotels Las Vegas
Aug. 15 Minneapolis, Minn. || The Armory
Aug. 16 Council Bluffs, Iowa || Stir Cove (Harrah's Casino)
Aug. 21 Cleveland, Ohio || Jacobs Pavilion
Aug. 22 Columbus, Ohio || KEMBA Live! Outdoor
Aug. 23 Pittsburgh, Pa. || Stage AE
Aug. 24 Washington, D.C. || The Anthem
Aug. 28 Boston, Mass. || Roadrunner
Aug. 29 Uncasville, Conn. || Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 30 Atlantic City, N.J. || Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Aug. 31 Reading, Pa. || Santander Arena
Sept. 4 Charleston, W.V. || Charleston Coliseum
Sept. 5 Roanoke, Va. || Berglund Center
Sept. 6 Columbia, S.C. || Colonial Life Arena
Sept. 7 Cary, N.C. || Koka Booth Amphitheatre
Sept. 12 Kansas City, Kan. || Azura Amphitheater
Sept. 13 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater
Sept. 18 St. Louis, Mo. || Chaifetz Arena
Sept. 20 Huntsville, Ala. || The Orion Amphitheater
Sept. 21 Macon, Ga. || Atrium Health Amphitheater
Sept. 25 Alexandria, La. || Rapides Parish Coliseum
Sept. 26 Tuscaloosa, Ala. || Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
Sept. 27 Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater
Sept. 28 Little Rock, Ark. || First Security Amphitheater
Oct. 3 Pikeville, Ky. || Appalachian Wireless Arena
Oct. 4 Indianapolis, Ind. || Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Oct. 5 Evansville, Ind. || Ford Center
Oct. 10 Abilene, Texas || Expo Center of Taylor County
Oct. 11 Lubbock, Texas || Cooks Garage
Oct. 13 Morrison, Colo. || Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 26 Manchester, U.K. || Academy 3
Oct. 27 London, U.K. || The Garage
Oct. 30 Glasgow, U.K. || Oran Mor
Oct. 31 Birmingham, U.K. || Academy 2
Nov. 1 Leeds, U.K. || Brudenell Social Club
Nov.3 Amsterdam, Netherlands || Melkweg (Oude Zaal)
Nov. 5 Hamburg, Germany || Bahnhof Pauli
Nov. 6 Berlin, Germany || Frannz Club
Nov. 7 Cologne, Germany || Club Volta
Nov. 10 Stockholm, Sweden || Nalen
Nov. 11 Oslo, Norway || Rockefeller Music Hall
Nov. 13 Copenhagen, Denmark || Lille Vega
Additional Shows:
May 10 Daytona Beach, Fla. || Welcome to Rockville
May 11 Roma, Ga. || Rock The Country
May 18 Gulf Shores, Ala. || Hangout Music Festival
June 21 Grand Junction, Colo. || Country Jam
June 29 Poplar Bluff, Mo. || Rock The Country
July 18 Twin Lakes, Wis. || Country Thunder Wisconsin
July 26 Arlington, Texas || AT&T Stadium (with Morgan Wallen)
July 31 Davenport, Iowa || Mississippi Valley Fair
Aug. 1 Detroit Lakes, Minn. || WE Fest
Aug. 3 Sweet Home, Ore. || Oregon Jamboree Music Festival
Aug. 4 George, Wash. || Watershed Festival
Aug. 17 Wichita, Kan. || Bulls, Bands and Barrels
Sept. 14 Prior, Okla. || Born & Raised
Sept. 19 Louisville, Ky. || Bourbon & Beyond
