Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Beautiful As You'

(The GreenRoom) Marking the start of a fresh creative chapter, superstar Thomas Rhett returns with "Beautiful As You" - a danceable dose of cutting-edge country, born from the awestruck glow of true love. Exploding like a chain reaction of heart-pounding country with a progressive edge, the high-energy anthem is filled with quick-hitting lyrics and lush soundscapes, representing the first taste of Thomas Rhett's upcoming seventh studio album set for release August 23 via The Valory Music Co. Thomas Rhett will debut "Beautiful As You" on the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards next Thursday (5/16), streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime.

"This is an anthem for everybody who feels like they out-kicked their coverage," Thomas Rhett says with a laugh. "There was one day a couple years back when I was looking at my wife, and I was like, 'Why in the world did you choose me?' I get to be with someone who could easily be on the cover of a magazine, and I get to see her in all her forms - a partner, a mother, a friend, even a philanthropist. I just feel like I've got a first row seat at almost-perfection, if you will. And like the song says, 'Seriously, what is somebody as amazing as you doing with somebody like me?'"

Co-written by Thomas Rhett, "Beautiful As You" is simple at the core - a celebration of hitting the romantic jackpot, and a tribute to those lucky enough to get reminded every day: "I am loved by someone way out of my league." Produced by Julian Bunetta, "Beautiful As You" now serves as the follow up to 22 No. One singles, which has the hitmaker feeling re-invigorated and ready to push his creative envelope. Well known for putting his life in song, the track is led by an attention-grabbing piano hook, but quickly evolves into a bright, rhythmic anthem full of movement, influenced by a series of sold-out globe-trotting tours and a welcome transition at home.

"Lauren and I are just in a different phase of life than we have been for awhile," he explains. "Now it's a little easier to go on date nights, do stuff with friends, stay up a little bit later - I don't know, maybe even sleep in a little bit! So much of my music is a reflection of the stage of life we are in - we're in a very joyful season - and this song is just the tip of the iceberg to the rest of this next album."

One of the most engaging and consistent country chart-toppers of the last 10 years, Thomas Rhett has emerged as a superstar with as much songwriting prowess as stadium-rocking charisma. Equal parts energy and emotion, his six previous studio albums have helped drive 16 billion global streams and armfuls of awards - including the 2020 ACM Entertainer of the Year trophy. With a well-established reputation for soul-feeding love songs that speak to the masses, Thomas Rhett's No. One streak extends all the way back to 2013 - a near-perfect run broken only by a song which was eventually certified Platinum, and is now a mainstay of his euphoric live shows ("Vacation"). It's Thomas Rhett's live show where he connects first-hand with fans in arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums all around the world, and now has a summer full of major music festivals and more on tap

