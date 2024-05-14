Steep Canyon Rangers To Release 'Live at Greenfield Lake'

(Yeproc) GRAMMY Award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers announce the August 30 release of Live at Greenfield Lake, the band's first live album of original material, recorded at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington, NC on September 29, 2023.

The 16-track album is now available for pre-order on digital, CD, and LP. Mixed and pressed at the state-of-the-art audiophile facilities of Citizen Vinyl in the band's hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, lacquers were cut by renowned engineer Jeff Powell of Takeout Vinyl. Housed in a gatefold jacket, the first LP is pressed on deep purple color vinyl and the second on yellow color vinyl.

From the spellbinding, tender performances of "Recommend Me" and "Birds of Ohio" mixed with blistering, barnburning renditions of "Afterglow" and "Sunny Days," Live at Greenfield Lake exhibits the wide breadth of styles and genres the band tackles in concert, and captures the magic of their onstage chemistry, demonstrating unparalleled harmonies, rich songwriting, and unforgettable performances.

"This particular Greenfield Lake Amphitheater show is an example of the kind of night that we all dream of as musicians: a beautiful setting, an enthusiastic crowd, and the band is absolutely on fire," offers Ranger Aaron Burdett. "While these performances do happen, it's tough to get all of those elements at once. It's like catching lightning in a bottle. But we did it on September 29 of 2023 and had the good fortune to get it all down on tape. Live SCR is the best SCR by far. Makes me happy and grateful every time I hear this recording."

Of the album, Beau Gunn, Presenter/Buyer at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, adds: "Two things are synonymous with North Carolina Music: one is Greenfield Lake Amphitheater and the other is Steep Canyon Rangers. The magic and music were definitely in the air that night and captured perfectly in this first-ever live release recorded at The Lake."

On May 17, the band will embark on a 41-date tour, beginning in Bethlehem, PA, with Steve Martin and Martin Short. They will perform with the North Carolina Symphony June 8 at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary, NC, return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre June 14 and the Ryman Auditorium June 20, and finish out the fall tour run with a return to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater September 27 and will headline the IBMA Bluegrass Live! Festival at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC, September 28. A complete list of dates is below; tickets are available here.

Torchbearers of Americana and bluegrass music, the Steep Canyon Rangers-Graham Sharp (banjo and vocals), Mike Guggino (mandolin, mandola and vocals), Aaron Burdett (guitar and vocals), Nicky Sanders (fiddle and vocals), Mike Ashworth (drums, dobro, guitar and vocals), and Barrett Smith (bass, guitar, and vocals)- have been making music for 25 years. Hailing from the Appalachian and Piedmont regions of North Carolina, over the past quarter-century, the North Carolina Hall of Fame inductees have gained recognition beyond the bluegrass world, with outlets like Rolling Stone recognizing them as "one of the most sought-after groups in Americana, bluegrass, and indie-folk."

Over the band's esteemed career, the three-time Grammy nominees have released 14 studio albums, three collaborative albums with actor and banjoist Steve Martin, been inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, and appeared on some of music's biggest stages. In 2013, Nobody Knows You won the GRAMMY Award for Best Bluegrass Album, while 2012's Rare Bird Alert and 2020's North Carolina Songbook garnered nominations in the same category.

Live at Greenfield Lake Tracklisting:

1. As I Go (Live)

2. Sweet Spot (Live)

3. Pennies on the Tracks (Live)

4. Recommend Me (Live)

5. Tell the Ones I Love > Chuck in the Bush > Tell the Ones I Love (Live)

6. Fare Thee Well, Carolina Gals (Live)

7. Alabama Calling (Live)

8. Above My Burdens (Live)

9. Can't Get Home (Live)

10. Take My Mind (Live)

11. Morning Shift (Live)

12. Birds of Ohio (Live)

13. Afterglow (Live)

14. Second in Line (Junior) [Live]

15. Fruits of My Labor (Live)

16. Sunny Days (Live)

