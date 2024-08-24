Nate Smith Shares 'Fix What You Didn't Break' From New Album

(Sony Music Nashville) On the heels of his record-breaking week, ACM New Male Artist of the Year Nate Smith announces his highly anticipated sophomore album, California Gold will be released on October 4th. California Gold will include brand new track, "Fix What You Didn't Break," which features Smith signature raspy vocals and a country pop/rock production.

"I've always been a huge fan of big epic pop rock songs of the 2000's," says Smith of the track. "Bands like Lifehouse, Goo Goo Dolls, 3 Doors Down were all influences in my early teens. "Fix What You Didn't Break", to me, feels like the perfect blend of 2000's rock and heartfelt country. I want to make love songs that cut deep but are still tough. I teamed up with the same crew that wrote "World On Fire" with me: Ashley Gorley, Lindsay Rimes, Taylor Philips, and myself!! This is easily one of my favorites I've released. It will be the first song on my new album out this year. I chose this to come out first because I feel like it really showcases my influences and sonic taste. It's a bit of a theme song for this new project!! Hope ya love it!"

The 16-track album will include previously released tracks "Wish I Never Felt," collaborations with Avril Lavigne and Alesso as well as the RIAA certified gold track "Bulletproof" which this week broke records and scored Smith his 3rd consecutive multi-week No. 1 on the Mediabase chart. The historic feat marks Smith as the first artist to start their career with three consecutive multi-week No. 1 records in R&R/Media base history. "Bulletproof" follows the record-breaking No. 1 record "World On Fire," which spent 10 consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard Country Airplay Chart and three weeks on top of the Mediabase chart while his first No. 1 single "Whiskey On You" spent two weeks atop the Mediabase chart and one week on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Smith's first three singles have spent a combined 14 weeks at No. 1 between the two charts.

Smith is gearing up for his 2024 Through The Smoke headline fall tour. The highly anticipated 16- city headline tour will kick off on September 19th in Portland, OR and end in Nashville, TN on December 5th. Earlier this month, Smith wrapped up touring with Morgan Wallen on his 2024 ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024 stadium tour.

California Gold Track List

Fix What You Didn't Break

Want Me Back

What Alone Looks Like

Can You Die From A Broken Heart (Nate Smith & Avril Lavigne)

Perfect

Carry You Home

Goodbye Again

Not Of This Earth

Wish I Never Felt

Faith

Bittersweet

Gave It All

Hurtless

Bulletproof

California Gold

I Like It (Alesso & Nate Smith)

