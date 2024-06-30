T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang Stream New Album 'Chemistry: The Duets Collection'

(2911) Country music legend T.G. Sheppard and acclaimed singer-songwriter and author Kelly Lang are excited to release their latest duets album, Chemistry: The Duets Collection!

This release includes eleven love songs, several of which have never been recorded as duets. Classics such as "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," "More Today Than Yesterday," and "It's Too Late," along with their recently released singles "You're Still The One," "Addicted to You" and "Because You Loved Me" help create this heartfelt collection that will continue to stand the test of time!

"Kelly and I are both very excited about this project that has been two years in the making," smiles Sheppard. "We felt we wanted to do another album together due to the success of our first duet's album, Iconic Duets. The songs we chose are ones that have been woven into the tapestry of our lives and tell the story of our love for each other. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it."

Kelly Lang's popular single "Under A Tennessee Moon" was officially named a state song at the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday, April 18, when lawmakers and Governor Bill Lee signed it. Lang's song captures the essence of Tennessee, from the Smoky Mountains to Memphis. Joining the ranks of legendary state songs like "Tennessee Waltz," "Rocky Top," and "Smoky Mountain Rain," "Under A Tennessee Moon" will forever hold its place in Tennessee's musical history. Lang performed the new state song on the Grand Ole Opry on June 27.

Chemistry: The Duets Collection Track Listing:

You're Still The One

Addicted To You

Because You Loved Me

Kiss You All Over

I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

Quando, Quando, Quando

More Today Than Yesterday

Faking Love

It's Too Late

Do That To Me One More Time

Morning Desire

