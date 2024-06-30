T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang Stream New Album 'Chemistry: The Duets Collection'

(2911) Country music legend T.G. Sheppard and acclaimed singer-songwriter and author Kelly Lang are excited to release their latest duets album, Chemistry: The Duets Collection!
This release includes eleven love songs, several of which have never been recorded as duets. Classics such as "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," "More Today Than Yesterday," and "It's Too Late," along with their recently released singles "You're Still The One," "Addicted to You" and "Because You Loved Me" help create this heartfelt collection that will continue to stand the test of time!
"Kelly and I are both very excited about this project that has been two years in the making," smiles Sheppard. "We felt we wanted to do another album together due to the success of our first duet's album, Iconic Duets. The songs we chose are ones that have been woven into the tapestry of our lives and tell the story of our love for each other. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it."
Kelly Lang's popular single "Under A Tennessee Moon" was officially named a state song at the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday, April 18, when lawmakers and Governor Bill Lee signed it. Lang's song captures the essence of Tennessee, from the Smoky Mountains to Memphis. Joining the ranks of legendary state songs like "Tennessee Waltz," "Rocky Top," and "Smoky Mountain Rain," "Under A Tennessee Moon" will forever hold its place in Tennessee's musical history. Lang performed the new state song on the Grand Ole Opry on June 27.
Chemistry: The Duets Collection Track Listing:
You're Still The One
Addicted To You
Because You Loved Me
Kiss You All Over
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
Quando, Quando, Quando
More Today Than Yesterday
Faking Love
It's Too Late
Do That To Me One More Time
Morning Desire
T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang Team For 'Because You Loved Me'
T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of No. 1 Hit 'Slow Burn'
T.G. Sheppard Teams Up With Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road
Country For A Cause Raises $60,000 For Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital
Nile Mastermind Karl Sanders Hospitalized- Sick of It All Frontman Lou Koller Battling Cancer- more
Black Sabbath Legend Jams With The Foo Fighters- Motley Crue Don't Gave A Have A Reason To Record New Music Says Sixx- more
T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang Stream New Album - Kinky Friedman 'Last Of The Jewish Cowboys' Dead At 79- Johnny Cash Video- more
Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Nile Mastermind Karl Sanders Hospitalized
Sick of It All Frontman Lou Koller Battling Cancer
Tracii Guns and Michael Sweet's Sunbomb 'Light Up the Skies' As New Album Hits
The Cranberries' 'Linger' Reimagined By Iain Cook Of CHVRCHES
Soul Coughing Upgrade Reunion Tour Due To High Demand
The Used and NX Zero Share 'On My Own (Live In Brazil)' Video
The Warning Go 'Six Feet Deep' With New Video As Album Arrives
The Zutons Stream New Single 'Pauline'