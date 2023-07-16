T.G. Sheppard Teams Up With Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road

(2911) Country music legend T.G. Sheppard teams up with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road for their latest duet and bluegrass version of Sheppard's 1981 smash hit, "I Loved 'Em Every One." On the recording, the production stays true to the original compilation's theme, which combines the world-class musicianship backing of Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road with lead vocals by the original singer, T.G. Sheppard. Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road and T.G. Sheppard previously recorded the bluegrass version of Sheppard's hit, "Do You Want To Go To Heaven," with the video garnering over two million views.

"I am always excited to go into the studio to record new music, but when you go in with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, you are working with the best of the best," shares Sheppard. "They know how to take a classic and bring it to life. I love bluegrass music and it's always a great feeling knowing that your music is being heard by a whole new audience."

Sheppard's 1997 album, 'Nothin' On But the Radio,' was recently released to all streaming services for the first time ever. Throughout his career, Sheppard had assembled a collection of songs he loved and always hoped to record, holding on to some for quite a while, by his own admission. By 1997, he finally had the opportunity to record them, resulting in 'Nothin' On But The Radio.'

