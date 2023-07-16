(2911) Country music legend T.G. Sheppard teams up with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road for their latest duet and bluegrass version of Sheppard's 1981 smash hit, "I Loved 'Em Every One." On the recording, the production stays true to the original compilation's theme, which combines the world-class musicianship backing of Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road with lead vocals by the original singer, T.G. Sheppard. Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road and T.G. Sheppard previously recorded the bluegrass version of Sheppard's hit, "Do You Want To Go To Heaven," with the video garnering over two million views.
"I am always excited to go into the studio to record new music, but when you go in with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, you are working with the best of the best," shares Sheppard. "They know how to take a classic and bring it to life. I love bluegrass music and it's always a great feeling knowing that your music is being heard by a whole new audience."
Sheppard's 1997 album, 'Nothin' On But the Radio,' was recently released to all streaming services for the first time ever. Throughout his career, Sheppard had assembled a collection of songs he loved and always hoped to record, holding on to some for quite a while, by his own admission. By 1997, he finally had the opportunity to record them, resulting in 'Nothin' On But The Radio.'
Country For A Cause Raises $60,000 For Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital
T.G. Sheppard's 'Nothin' On But the Radio' Available For Streaming For The First Time Ever
T.G. Sheppard Honored With 'Tennessee Music Pathways' Marker
Guns N' Roses Insider Says New Single Coming 'Any Day Now'- Eric Clapton Animated For 'How Could We Know'- Beastie Boys- more
Imagine Dragons Celebrate Documentary Release With 'Believer' Live Video- Duran Duran Announce Cancer Awareness Benefit Concert- more
Jason Aldean Premieres 'Try That In A Small Town' Video- Dan + Shay Return With New Music- Elle King and Dierks Bentley- more
38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023
Guns N' Roses Insider Says New Single Coming 'Any Day Now'
Goo Goo Dolls and Marc Roberge Rock Tom Petty Classic On GMA
ATLAS Share 'All Or Nothing' Video
Eric Clapton Animated For 'How Could We Know'
Beastie Boys 'Hello Nasty' 4LP Set Being Reissued For 25th Anniversary
Bad Omens Strike Gold With 'Just Pretend'
Joe Bonamassa Takes On Guitar Slim's 'Well, I Done Got Over It'
Billy Idol Shares 'Hot In The City' Video