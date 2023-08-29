T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of No. 1 Hit 'Slow Burn'

(2911) Country music legend T.G. Sheppard celebrates the 40th Anniversary of his #1 hit single "Slow Burn" which was released in September 1983 and was the title track of the hit album as well. "Slow Burn" became Sheppard's thirteenth number-one hit, spending fourteen weeks in the Top 40. The album also included the popular singles "Somewhere Down The Line" and "Make My Day" with Clint Eastwood which was added to the record for a re-release in February 1984 and used in the hit film 'Sudden Impact' starring Eastwood. Produced by Jim Ed Norman and written by Charlie Black and Tommy Rocco, "Slow Burn" remains one of Sheppard's most requested songs to date.

"Back in the day, I had one of the greatest record producers ever, Jim Ed Norman," smiles Sheppard. "He had worked with my favorite group, The Eagles and when it came time to add harmonies he knew exactly what the record needed to go #1. He was and still is one of the best in our great business and "Slow Burn" is still my favorite out of all the #1's I've been blessed to have!"

Sheppard's 1997 album, 'Nothin' On But the Radio,' was recently released to all streaming services for the first time ever. Throughout his career, Sheppard had assembled a collection of songs he loved and always hoped to record, holding on to some for quite a while, by his own admission. By 1997, he finally had the opportunity to record them, resulting in 'Nothin' On But The Radio.' The album was released by StarVista Retail and can be streamed below.

In 2021, StarVista Retail digitally released nine of Sheppard's albums which featured several of his #1 hits and many all-time fan favorites including 'Finally!,' 'T.G.,' 'I Love 'Em All,' 'One Owner Heart,' 'Smooth Sailin',' 'Slow Burn,' 'Perfect Stranger,' '3/4 Lonely' and 'Iconic Duets.'

T.G. Sheppard is adding concerts weekly to his tour schedule:

SEP 02 - Pedrotti's Ranch / Helotes, Texas (with Moe Bandy and Johnny Lee)

SEP 29 - The Texan Theatre / Cleveland, Texas

SEP 30 - Clear Lake Elks Lodge / Kemah, Texas

OCT 05 - Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas

OCT 07 - Alexander Convention Center / Cotulla, Texas

OCT 19 - Alma's Courthouse Whistle Stop Cafe / Livingston, Texas

OCT 21 - Brazoria County Fair / Angleton, Texas

OCT 22 - Yorktown Western Days / Yorktown, Texas

NOV 03 - (Private show) Country Music Hall of Fame CMA Theater / Nashville, Tenn.

NOV 17 - The Ned / Jackson, Tenn.

2024:

JAN 13 - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center / Mount Vernon, Ky. (with T. Graham Brown)

JAN 19 - Dollywood's DreamMore Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

JAN 20 - Dollywood's DreamMore Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

APR 13 - Scotty's Saloon / Richmond, Texas (with T. Graham Brown)

JUL 04 - 1945 Dade County Fair / Trenton, Ga. (with T. Graham Brown)

JUL 12 - Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center / Townsend, Tenn.

AUG 17 - Old Dominion Barn Dance / Hopewell, Va. (with T. Graham Brown)

AUG 24 - Rowdy T Ranch / Frost, Texas

Related Stories

T.G. Sheppard Teams Up With Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road

Country For A Cause Raises $60,000 For Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital

T.G. Sheppard's 'Nothin' On But the Radio' Available For Streaming For The First Time Ever

T.G. Sheppard Honored With 'Tennessee Music Pathways' Marker

More Sheppard News