Caylee Hammack Takes Battle Of Love To 'The Hill'

(The GreenRoom) Like a white flag waved by a weary soul, Capitol Records Nashville's Caylee Hammack's vulnerable new song "The Hill," is out today. The singer/songwriter and powerhouse vocalist wrote the track alongside Tenille Townes and Logan Wall, while recruiting John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) to produce, laying the groundwork for her next project. Fusing her sonic influences from the classic foothill bluegrass of the Appalachian mountains and the celtic echoes from her time in the Scottish Highlands, Hammack enters her new creative era with a scarred yet open heart, sharing her formative tales of love and loss.

"'The Hill' is written from a place of a sad surrender, like a white flag being waved by a broken arm. It's the battle that feels like the end of the war of love with this person, but you're not quite ready for it to all end," said Hammack. "So you finally just surrender, not caring whether you were right or they were right, you just don't want to lose the person on The Hill you were fighting on."

Like battle stories told over an open flame, Hammack released a music video to accompany the track, showcasing a love facing an internal tug of war, and the ultimate decision of their fate together. Directed by David O' Donahue and shot in Nunelly, Tennessee, the music video is available to watch below:

Related Stories

Caylee Hammack Shares 'That Dog' Video

Caylee Hammack Reveals Playful Breakup Anthem 'That Dog'

News > Caylee Hammack