Parker McCollum Shares 'What Kinda Man' Video

(TPR) "Wilder than a bat out of hell, off the rails and blazin' through town." From the dive bar to the Union Valley Church and the open roads in between, Parker McCollum is a dapper desperado in the brand-new music video for his chart-climbing single "What Kinda Man," out today. The cinematic clip is directed by CMA and ACM-Award winner Dustin Haney and features McCollum spinning tires and sinking shots in a game of pool, while performing the song's bad-boy-gone-good lyrics.

"Excited for y'all to see this one! Working with Dustin has been such an incredible creative partnership. He has such a great eye for what I'm trying to accomplish and always over delivers. This video for 'What Kinda Man' was a whole lot of fun to make and I hope y'all enjoy it." -Parker McCollum

Eagle-eyed fans will catch a close-to-home cameo and subtle nods to McCollum's catalog of hits including the Haney-directed "Burn It Down," which picked up a trophy for ACM Visual Media of the Year in 2024. In partnership with CMT, the video also made its broadcast debut on Paramount's Times Square Billboard today and is now in rotation across CMT Channels.

"What Kinda Man" is the follow-up to McCollum's four consecutive #1 singles ("Pretty Heart," "To Be Loved By You," "Handle On You," and "Burn It Down") and is the first look at new music set to be released in 2025.

McCollum will kick off his What Kinda Man Tour on January 23rd in Athens, GA. The consummate road-warrior will make stops at some of the most notable venues in the country and will appear as top-billing at high-profile festivals this summer. McCollum will also play his third show at the famed RODEOHOUSTON on March 21st.

