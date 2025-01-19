Jo Dee Messina Going Underground For The Caverns Performance

(117) On June 8, 2025, country star Jo Dee Messina will take the underground stage deep within The Caverns, offering fans a rare and electrifying live performance inside the world-renowned subterranean venue. Known for hits like "Heads Carolina, Tails California," "Bye Bye," and "Stand Beside Me," Messina's authentic, high-energy sound will resonate within the natural beauty and unmatched acoustics of The Caverns.

With its massive limestone walls and ancient stalactites, The Caverns sets the stage for an unforgettable concert experience where fans can immerse themselves in both the music and the awe-inspiring underground landscape. Messina's blend of country grit and heartfelt storytelling will come alive in this unique environment, creating a memorable evening as fans sing along with her biggest anthems.

For a more immersive experience, guests can stay overnight on-site in The Caverns' yurts, or opt for camping passes to sleep under the stars. RV camping passes are also available. Lastly, guided tours of The Caverns' majestic Big Room Cave are offered, providing a chance to explore even more of the destination's awe-inspiring underground beauty.

Secure your tickets and add-ons early to experience Jo Dee Messina live inside The Caverns and enjoy her music in this extraordinary underground setting.

Messina, a chart-topping country music artist, is known for her powerful vocals and extensive catalog of hits. A household name, Jo Dee has achieved 9 No. 1 and sixteen Top 40 songs, and has been honored by the ACM, CMA, AMA, Billboard, and GRAMMY Awards. Jo Dee's successes also made her the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs. Leader of the charge in country music's "90s resurgence," Jo Dee's digital streams and YouTube views are beyond the billions barrier and consistently climbing. Additionally, her social media accounts, which include numerous viral posts, are collectively followed by millions of fans. In addition to her studio accomplishments, Jo Dee's passionate and high-energy performances have captivated audiences with every tour stop. Jo Dee continuously sells out venues of all types, with a live show that entertains fans of all ages and gives them opportunities to create memories, as generations come together and sing the songs that continue to make up much of their lives' soundtracks. Jo Dee is one of the most passionate, high-energy performers in the business. Sharing her hit tunes; unreleased, emotionally-driven songs; worship music; and personal testimony, she travels the country and receives rave reviews for her authenticity, commitment, and openness on stage.

About The Caverns Nestled in Grundy County, Tennessee, The Caverns is a world-renowned destination known for live music in beautiful natural settings, the Emmy-winning PBS television series The Caverns Sessions, and a magical cave system for different skill levels of exploration. Inside The Caverns subterranean venue, guests to "The Greatest Show Under Earth" revel in the prehistoric venue's natural acoustics and otherworldly beauty. The outdoor amphitheater sits at the foot of the Cumberland Plateau with the rolling Tennessee hills as a backdrop. Whether underground or above ground, live music at The Caverns is a bucket list experience that keeps fans coming back time and again. Overnight yurt accommodations are available throughout most of the year, and on-site camping is available after most shows. Daily guided walking tours and adventure cave tours of The Caverns cave system are also offered 7 days a week.

