Mason Ramsey To Deliver His 'Merry Christmas Baby' EP Next Month

(Atlantic) Rising country crooner Mason Ramsey is set to showcase his "lower, warmer and richer" voice (Billboard) on his upcoming Christmas EP MERRY CHRISTMAS BABY set for release November 15 via Atlantic Records.

The 6-track compilation will feature an original track about longing for the one you love, "Waiting On You (For Christmas)," as well as 5 classic holiday tunes sure to get you in the spirit including his stunning version of "Silent Night."

Ramsey's rendition of "Blue Christmas" displays his nostalgic soulful sound that "will make you question if you're listening to 'that Walmart yodeling boy' or Elvis himself" (US Weekly). The new project follows his debut full-length I'll See You In My Dreams which released last month garnering critical acclaim.

MERRY CHRISTMAS BABY Tracklisting:

Baby Please Come Home

Merry Christmas Baby

Waiting On You (For Christmas)

Blue Christmas

Oh Come All Ye Faithful

Silent Night

