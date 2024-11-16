Ian Flanigan Shares 'The Man My Mama Raised'

(2911) Ian Flanigan unveils his new single, "The Man My Mama Raised," an emotionally powerful track that pays tribute to resilience, redemption, and the profound influence of family. Produced by Flanigan and Jon Stone, the track captures Flanigan's raw and reflective storytelling against a backdrop of traditional country instrumentation, striking a deeply personal chord with listeners.

"As many of you know, my mom, Cathy Flanigan, passed away suddenly last year around this time. It was shocking and completely heartbreaking," Flanigan shares. "I think of her daily. While she was in the hospital, I was doing a lot of thinking. Big life moments have a way of making you do a lot of reflecting, and in those times, all I could think about was the deep, profound impact of my mom on my life and the man I am today. It's no secret that I've had my ups and downs, but she always remained a constant for me throughout it all. And while she's no longer here physically, I hope deep down I've found a way to make her proud."

Following his recent acoustic release of "Blue Christmas," Flanigan's latest song dives into deeply personal themes, with lyrics reflecting on personal battles, hard-won lessons, and the guiding light of his mother's influence. In "The Man My Mama Raised," Flanigan shares an unvarnished look at his journey, voicing the challenges and aspirations of striving to be "half the man my momma raised."

Lyrics Highlight: "I've been living with all my sinning / For so damn long / I've been broken and ripped wide open / So far gone / But I keep on driving, keep on rising, keep on, trying to find a way / Somewhere, somehow, some way, someday / I hope I'm half the man my momma raised."

This refrain captures the heart of the song, embodying Flanigan's blend of vulnerability and hope. With a voice that earned him fans across the country, Flanigan delivers each line with sincerity and conviction, bringing the lyrics to life in a way that resonates with anyone navigating life's complexities.

Produced by Ian Flanigan and Jon Stone, with recording by Craig White and Jeff Balding and mixing by Jim Cooley, "The Man My Mama Raised" represents a full-circle moment for Flanigan. The song combines Flanigan's heartfelt lyrics and powerful delivery, offering listeners a track that is as raw and personal as it is universally relatable.

Related Stories

Ian Flanigan Unplugs For 'Blue Christmas'

Ian Flanigan Gives Tina Turner's 'What's Love Got To Do With It' A Country Makeover

Ian Flanigan Would 'Rather Be Country'

Ian Flanigan Shares New Single 'I Don't Smoke'

News > Ian Flanigan