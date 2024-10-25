Ian Flanigan Unplugs For 'Blue Christmas'

(2911) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ian Flanigan has released a brand-new acoustic version of the timeless holiday classic "Blue Christmas," just in time for the holiday season. Originally written by Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson, this beloved Christmas song has been reimagined with Flanigan's signature sound, combining his distinctive vocals with soulful guitar stylings.
"One of my favorite songs as far back as I can remember during the holidays was "Blue Christmas," Flanigan shared. "I recorded an acoustic version, and hope you enjoy it with your family this holiday season!"
Known for his rich, husky voice that captured the hearts of millions during his run on Season 19 of NBC's The Voice, Flanigan has since made a name for himself in the world of country music. His acoustic rendition of "Blue Christmas" showcases his talents as a performer and producer. His raw, heartfelt take on the classic resonates with traditional and contemporary country music fans, adding a fresh layer of warmth to the holiday favorite.
