T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 50th Anniversary In Country Music

(2911) Country music icon T.G. Sheppard is celebrating 50 years in country music. Ranked among the top 100 country artists of all time by Billboard Magazine, Sheppard's first #1 hit single, "Devil In The Bottle" was released in October 1974. The song quickly climbed the charts, claiming the top spot on the U.S. country singles chart for one week and remaining on the charts for a total of ten weeks. This hit laid the foundation for Sheppard's incredible career, marking the first of his 22 #1 hits, which include classics like "Last Cheater's Waltz," "I'll Be Coming Back for More," "Do You Want to Go to Heaven," "Party Time," "Only One You," "I Loved 'Em Every One," "Slow Burn," and more!

"Over 50 years ago, I had no idea the career journey I started would still be going strong today," shares Sheppard. "It's been the most incredible and rewarding trip, and I'm happy to say the highs have far outweighed the lows. I still have to pinch myself to make sure this isn't just a dream. Every day, I thank God and the fans for blessing me with such an amazing life and allowing me to continue doing what I love. I hope you'll join me on the 50th Anniversary Tour and sing along to many of the 22 #1 hits I've been fortunate enough to achieve. I am humbled beyond words."

T.G. Sheppard and acclaimed singer-songwriter and author Kelly Lang recently released their latest duets album, 'Chemistry: The Duets Collection'. Sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, this release includes eleven love songs, several of which have never been recorded as duets. Classics such as "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," "More Today Than Yesterday," and "It's Too Late," along with their recently released singles "You're Still The One," "Addicted to You" and "Because You Loved Me" help create a heartfelt collection that will continue to stand the test of time! To purchase/stream: TGandKelly.lnk.to/ChemistryPR

T.G. Sheppard is adding concerts weekly to his 50th Anniversary tour schedule:

NOV 02 - Don Gibson Theatre / Shelby, N.C.

NOV 08 - Private Event - Country Music Hall of Fame / Nashville, Tenn.

DEC 07 - Private Event / Colleyville, Texas

JAN 19-25 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla; Key West; Cozumel; Costa Maya

FEB 08 - Kingman Theatre / Kingman, Kan. (with Kelly Lang)

FEB 14 - Granbury Live / Granbury, Texas

