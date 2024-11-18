Tim McGraw Takes 'One Bad Habit' To No. 1

(fcc) Today, three-time Grammy winner and music icon Tim McGraw has officially earned his 49th career #1 single with "One Bad Habit." The song was written by Tony Lane, Aaron Eshuis and Marc Beeson, and produced by Byron Gallimore and McGraw.

The single marks his 45th #1 single at country radio. At Mediabase Country, the single becomes his 36th #1, and extends his lead for the most weeks at #1 to 77. McGraw also extends his record for the longest span between his first #1 and the most recent to a staggering 30 years and 6 months. This unique longevity puts him among an elite few who have delivered widespread success across four decades.

"One Bad Habit" is McGraw's 94th entry at Billboard Hot Country Songs. At Billboard Country Airplay, the single extends McGraw's record for the most top 5 singles to 55, and ties him for the all-time lead for most top 10 singles at 61.

