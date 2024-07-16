Twisters: The Album Kicks Off Release Week With Multiple Singles

(Atlantic) To kick off the release of TWISTERS coming this Friday 7/19, TWISTERS:THE ALBUM is releasing a string of singles from featured artists Sam Barber, Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn, and Dylan Gossett.

From the label that brought you soundtracks such as Barbie The Album, The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad and more, and the studio that brought you the Fast & Furious, Despicable Me and Jurassic World franchises, Twisters: The Album features new tracks from an electrifying lineup of artists including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Megan Moroney, Shania Twain, Tyler Childers, and more.

Twisters: The Album was produced and overseen by multi-GRAMMY Award Winner, 6x GRAMMY Award Nominee, and Atlantic Records West Coast President, Kevin Weaver. The album was also produced by Brandon Davis (GRAMMY Award Winner, EVP and Co-Head of Pop/Rock A&R, Atlantic Records), Ian Cripps (SVP of A&R, Atlantic Records), and Joseph Khoury (GRAMMY-Nominated Soundtrack Producer, SVP of A&R and Marketing, Atlantic Records). Additional key players involved on the project include Soundtrack Album Producers and Music Supervisors Rachel Levy (EVP, Film Music, Universal Pictures) and Mike Knobloch (GRAMMY Award Nominee and President, Music & Publishing, NBCUniversal), as well as Soundtrack Album Executive Producers Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters Director) and Ashley Jay Sandberg (Twisters Executive Producer).

SAM BARBER

"TEAR US APART"

RELEASED YESTERDAY

WYATT FLORES & JAKE KOHN

"BEFORE I DO"

RELEASED TODAY

DYLAN GOSSETT

"STRONGER THAN A STORM"

RELEASING WEDNESDAY 7/17

