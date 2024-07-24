Chapel Hart Announce 'Hartfelt Family Christmas' Album And Holiday Tour

() Female country music trio Chapel Hart have confirmed the details for their Hartfelt Family Christmas album due out October 25. The Hartfelt Family Christmas track listing consists of 12 songs, including four originals, alongside well-known and beloved holiday favorites.

The album is being produced by Tre' Coreley and Dan Needham and recorded at Oak Tree Productions recording studio in Hendersonville, TN. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle have been treating audiences to a preview of the album as part of their Christmas In July exclusive listening events and have been slowly revealing details on the album via their YouTube channel.

Prior to the album's release, CHAPEL HART will head back to Europe for performances in the UK (where they wowed audiences this past March at the 2024 Country 2 Country [C2C] Festival at London's O2 Arena) for two C2C-promoted shows in London (St Pancras) and Glasgow (St Luke), along with an appearance at the Long Road Festival in Leicestershire. They'll also perform at Country Night Gstaad in Gstaad, Switzerland before returning to the U.S.

CHAPEL HART will support the album's release with a fall holiday tour, additional details of which will be announced in the coming weeks. Excitingly, the group will also head to Asia in November for five dates in Japan performing for U.S. military troops.

The HARTFELT FAMILY CHRISTMAS track listing is as follows (not yet synced):

Hartfelt Family Christmas*

O Come All Ye Faithful

Oh Holy Night

Come On Santa*

Blue Christmas

Mary Did You Know

That Time of Year*

Christmas in Dixie

Silver Bells

Spirit Of Christmas

Christmas Day*

White Christmas

*Original songs

Here are CHAPEL HART's 2024 dates (as of July 24):

Wed, Jul 24 - Nashville,TN - Grand Ole Opy House

Sun, Jul 28 - Orange Beach, AL - Christmas In July

Wed, Jul 31 - Hattiesburg, MS - Christmas In July

Thur, Aug 1 - Goshen, IN - Goshen Theater

Sat, Aug 10 - Leesburg, VA - Tarara Winery

Fri, Aug 23 - Stanford Hall - Bottesford, United Kingdom

Sat, August 24 - London, United Kingdom - St Pancras New Church

Mon, Aug 26 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - St Luke's

Thur, Aug 29 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair 2024

Sat, Sept 7 - Gstaad, Switzerland - Country Night Gstaad

Fri, Oct 25 - Newberry, SC - Newberry Opera House

Sun, Dec 1 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

Fri, Dec 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

