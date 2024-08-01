Kameron Marlowe's Fox & Friends Performance Goes Online

(Sony Music Nashville) Kameron Marlowe took center stage at FOX Square live from New York City for his morning television debut on FOX & Friends last Friday (7/26) as a part of its All-American Summer Concert Series.

Lauded as "one of our greatest living Country singers" (MusicRow), Marlowe delivered an electrifying performance to the streets of NYC as he performed fan favorites from his sophomore album Keepin' The Lights On, including his current single "Strangers" (watch here.). On the heels of his TV debut, Marlowe teased an all-new duet of "High Hopes" with critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Marcus King, to be released this Friday, Aug. 2.

Earlier this month, Marlowe surprised fans with the acoustic rendition of "Strangers" with Country spitfire Ella Langley. A standout from his album's release in May, the "brilliant duet" (Holler) continues to gain traction. Meanwhile, the original version establishes itself as Marlowe's lead single at Country radio.

Riding the wave of his recently released sophomore project, which was praised as "one of the best Country albums of 2024 so far" (Country Now), Marlowe expanded his Keepin' The Lights On World Tour 2024 to include international dates across Europe. He also unveiled the "Keepin' The Lights On Fund," aimed at alleviating the burdens faced by those struggling to make ends meet. For every ticket sold on the Keepin' The Lights On World Tour 2024, $1 is donated to the fund.

Marlowe concluded his exhilarating 13-stop Strangers Tour with special guest Tucker Wetmore this past April, selling out venues nationwide, only to continue thrilling fans at summer's hottest fairs and festivals. Having performed over 200+ shows in the last two years of his career, he's also opened for Country music's top artists such as Thomas Rhett, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson and many more, and has appeared at major festivals including Stagecoach, Country to Country, CMC Rocks, Windy City Smokeout and Watershed.

Related Stories

Kameron Marlowe and Ella Langley Unplug For 'Strangers'

Kameron Marlowe Releases 'I Can Lie (The Truth Is)

News > Kameron Marlowe