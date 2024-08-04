Kameron Marlowe Recruits Marcus King For 'High Hopes'

(Sony Music Nashville) Kameron Marlowe enlists critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Marcus King to ignite a fire with their brand new rendition of "High Hopes (feat. Marcus King)" available everywhere today. Originally released on Marlowe's May 2024 album Keepin' The Lights On, the new duet with the Americana mainstay retains the soulfulness of the original, now amplified with guitar-enhanced production for a bluesy-driven twist.
Penned by Josh Osborne, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi, "High Hopes" captures the bittersweet struggle of moving on from lost love, blending optimism with a sense of lingering doubt. The pair swap lead vocals in a fragile balance of the emotions that hold together a broken heart during the aftermath struggle of what once was versus what is.
"It's an absolute honor to have Marcus King on this song with me," shares Marlowe. "I've been such a huge fan of his and having him on 'High Hopes' just brings it to an entirely new level!"
Last week, Marlowe energized crowds across the country as he made his morning television debut headlining on FOX & Friends' All American Concert Series. Dubbed "one of our greatest living country singers" (MusicRow), Marlowe performed his current radio single "Strangers" and other fan favorites live from FOX Square.
Fresh off his Strangers Tour with special guest Tucker Wetmore and the summer's hottest fairs and festivals, Marlowe will embark on his Keepin' The Lights On World Tour 2024 in September, visiting cities across the U.S., Canada and Europe. Having performed over 200+ shows in the last two years of his career, Marlowe has shared the spotlight with artists such as Thomas Rhett, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson and many more, and has appeared at major festivals including Stagecoach, Country to Country, CMC Rocks, Windy City Smokeout and Watershed.
