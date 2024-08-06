D.O.A, FEAR And War On Women Launching Tour

(C Squared Music) Legacy punk bands D.O.A and FEAR are teaming up with WAR ON WOMEN for tour dates across the US this August. The tour features FEAR headlining on select dates (+ Italian punk band GIUDA) with D.O.A and WAR ON WOMEN championing the full run of northeast and midwest cities Aug 1st - 11th. This line-up is giving a full tank of in your face high-energy counterculture, reminiscent of a school bus full of punks barreling down the highway in The Decline Of Western Civilization.
Canadian punk band D.O.A are often referred to as being among the "founders" of hardcore punk, and have been churning out their politically-charged soundtrack worldwide for the last 25 years. "The D.O.A./War On Women tour this August is gonna be a kick ass, over the top, wild punk rock tour! That is a certainty, as you have two of the most political and in your face rip it up live bands in the world. I can't wait!!!" - Joey Sh*thead/D.O.A.
Matching the boys in antics and punk bangers are Baltimore band WAR ON WOMEN. Known for their wild/fun stage shows, progressive guitar riffs and outspoken anthemic lyrics - WAR ON WOMEN have been touring and releasing albums for the last decade. After their widely-acclaimed album Wonderful Hell (Bridge Nine Records), WAR ON WOMEN are set to release their 4th full length studio album and resume touring - giving their live audiences an exclusive preview of some brand new songs from the upcoming release. After spending focused time in the studio back home (in Baltimore, MD), front-woman Shawna Potter is excited to be back on tour, stating, "I love my dog, but it's time to get back out there." WAR ON WOMEN will be returning to feature on the main stage at (annual punk holiday) "The Fest" this October and will finish out the year touring Canada with legendary metal band VOIVOD.
Full dates for WAR ON WOMMEN with D.O.A/FEAR:
Aug. 6 Cleveland Heights, OH Grog shop *
Aug. 7 Columbus, OH Rumba cafe *
Aug. 8 Toledo, OH Frankie's *
Aug. 9 Detroit, MI Magic stick ^ *
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Reggie's ^
Aug. 11 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival (W.O.W. headlining)
*supporting D.O.A.
^ FEAR headlining
