Ashley McBryde Says 'Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs' With Next Single

(EBM) Hailed as "country's most down-to-earth songwriter" by The New York Times, CMA Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Ashley McBryde offers poetic nostalgia with "Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs," set for release Friday, December 6 via Warner Music Nashville.
Written by McBryde with Chris Harris and Patrick Savage, "Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs" emerged from a shared feeling of loss and a desire to reconnect with timeless principles, longing for meaning and clarity in a changing world.
"In the last several years, we've all been feeling like something is missing. I noticed it in myself and then noticed it in most people I came in contact with. And we don't always know how to articulate it," McBryde admits. "For us, this song helped us do that. We are all starving to reconnect with the things that made us who we are. Sometimes that comes as our sense of justice and duty, maybe for some of us it's work ethic, for some of us it's a sense of community.
"When we got together to write, the three of us realized the cowboys we looked up to growing up made us want to be the way that we are - the music associated with them and the lives they lead," she explains. "Those things fully embodied what I am starving for. There's no substitute for hard work, resilience, kindness, standing up for and with folks in their weaker moments. There's no substitute for knowing when to take it on the chin and when to give it. And no matter what else we may try to fill that hole with...there ain't enough of it to ever resemble the real thing."
"Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs" Lyrics:
The horse I rode in on got put out to pasture
And someday they'll put me there too
They traded our heroes for overpaid actors
Who can't even fill up their boots
I'd love to ride into the sunset, but there's no wild out west
No prairie to roam or a high enough lonesome to get far enough gone
There ain't enough cowboy songs
There's a few of us left tryin' to circle the wagons,
But we're barely holdin' our ground
Cause we ain't got pistols or shiny tin badges,
And we ain't the law in this town
And I'd love to ride into the sunset, but there's no wild out west,
No prairie to roam or a high enough lonesome to get far enough gone
There ain't enough cowboy songs
Oh I'd love to ride into the sunset, but there's no wild out west,
No prairie to roam or a high enough lonesome to get far enough gone
There ain't enough cowboy songs, there ain't enough cowboy songs
Fans have been clamoring for the full version as McBryde has been teasing the release on social media, including a portion of the song's live debut in Greeley, Colorado earlier this month, sparking comments such as, "Don't be shy, drop the whole song," "Stealing my heart one chord at a time," and "I think it's my new favorite song and I am chomping at the bit for it to get released!" Pre-save/pre-add HERE.
McBryde will perform at the 58th Annual CMA Awards Wednesday, Nov. 20 ahead of a performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Dec. 3. She will perform with Cody Johnson in Las Vegas on Dec. 13 before joining him for his Leather Deluxe Tour in 2025 among festival dates at Stagecoach, Country Thunder Arizona and Country Thunder Florida.
Ashley McBryde Tour Dates
Dec. 3 Grand Ole Opry House // Nashville, TN
Dec. 5 Blue Gate Performing Arts Center // Shipshewana, IN
Dec. 6 WCOL Winter Wonder Jam // Columbus, OH
Jan. 16 State Theatre of Ithaca // Ithaca, NY
Jan. 23 Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts // Bloomington, IL
Jan. 30 Long Center for the Performing Arts // Lafayette, IN
Feb. 20 Capitol Theatre // Wheeling, WV
April 12 Country Thunder Arizona // Florence, AZ
April 26 Stagecoach Festival // Indio, CA
May 4 Country Thunder Florida // Kissimmee, FL
Aug. 7 WE Fest // Detroit Lakes, MN
Ashley McBryde Tour Dates with Cody Johnson
Dec. 13 MGM Grand Garden Arena // Las Vegas, NV
Jan. 17 Prudential Center // Newark, NJ
Jan. 18 John Paul Jones Arena // Charlottesville, VA
Jan. 24 Enterprise Center // St. Louis, MO
Jan. 25 Vibrant Arena at the Mark // Moline, IL
Jan. 31 Fiserv Forum // Milwaukee, WI
Feb. 1 Ford Center // Evansville, IN
Feb. 15 Bridgestone Arena // Nashville, TN
Feb. 21 Keybank Center // Buffalo, NY
Feb. 22 Heritage Bank Center // Cincinnati, OH
May 2 PNC Music Pavilion // Charlotte, NC
May 3 Credit One Stadium // Charleston, SC
