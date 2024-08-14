Coldplay Preview New Single 'We Pray'

(Atlantic) Coldplay have announced that their new single, WE PRAY is landing on Friday, August 23. A preview of the song can be heard on the band's here.
The track features acclaimed UK rapper Little Simz, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, Palestinian-Chilean R&B phenomenon Elyanna and chart-topping Argentine TINI.
We Pray is the second song to be released from the band's upcoming new album, Moon Music, landing on October 4, 2024. The single had its live premiere in the band's monumental Glastonbury 2024 headline set - is available to pre-order now on EcoCD and recycled 12" formats, featuring five versions of the track:
1. WE PRAY
2. WE PRAY (TINI Version)
3. WE PRAY (Elyanna Version)
4. WE PRAY (? Version)
5. WE PRAY Live at Glastonbury 2024*
The TINI Version will be released to streaming / download sites on September 6, with the Elyanna Version available from September 20. Live at Glastonbury is exclusive to the physical formats.
