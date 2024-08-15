Watch Born Of Osiris' 'In Desolation' Video

.

08-15-2024
() Progressive metalcore pioneers Born Of Osiris have released their latest offering "In Desolation" and the accompanying official video (via Sumerian Records).

Leading up to today's release, the band has dropped "Torchbearer", "A Mind Short Circuiting" and their most recent banger, "Elevate". Altogether, the tracks have clocked up 2.6 million streams on Spotify and 664k views on YouTube.

When asked about the inspiration behind "In Desolation", the band shared: "'In Desolation' represents the search for clarity within yourself, even when the journey feels desolate. While this song stays grounded in our roots we continue to explore new sonic elements."

