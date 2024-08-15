Watch Born Of Osiris' 'In Desolation' Video

() Progressive metalcore pioneers Born Of Osiris have released their latest offering "In Desolation" and the accompanying official video (via Sumerian Records).
Leading up to today's release, the band has dropped "Torchbearer", "A Mind Short Circuiting" and their most recent banger, "Elevate". Altogether, the tracks have clocked up 2.6 million streams on Spotify and 664k views on YouTube.
When asked about the inspiration behind "In Desolation", the band shared: "'In Desolation' represents the search for clarity within yourself, even when the journey feels desolate. While this song stays grounded in our roots we continue to explore new sonic elements."
Born of Osiris Stream 'A Mind Short Circuiting' Visualizer
Born Of Osiris Member Recovering After 27-Day Coma
Born of Osiris's Lee McKinney Delivers In The Light Of Knowledge
Born of Osiris Release 'Angel or Alien' Video and Announce Album
New Motley Crue Music Coming 'Very, Very Soon'- The Breakup Song and Jeopardy Hitmaker Greg Kihn Dead At 75- The Killers Kick Off Las Vegas Residency- more
Metallica Expand 'Orion: A Tribute To Cliff Burton'- Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Austin City Limits TV- Soulfly To Headline The Max Cavalera Dynasty Show- more
Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Kacey Musgraves and More For Austin City Limits- Russell Dickerson Gets Reflective With 'Bones The EP'- more
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Quick Flicks: U.K. Subs - The Last Will and Testament of U.K. Subs (DVD + CD)
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Four Report
Road Trip: Special 'I'm Hungry!' Edition
New Motley Crue Music Coming 'Very, Very Soon'
Kings of Leon Launch Can We Please Have Fun tour
Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-1964: Eyes of the Storm Exhibit Announced
The Breakup Song and Jeopardy Hitmaker Greg Kihn Dead At 75
Stryper Share 'When We Were Kings' Video
Watch Bright Eyes' 'Rainbow Overpass' Video
Drowning Pool, A Killer's Confession, Above Snakes and The Failsafe Plot No Authority Tour
Riot Fest 2024 Returning To Douglass Park