Creed Premiere 'Are You Ready?' Video 25 Years Following Song's Release

(PFA) To celebrate the release of the 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Human Clay, Creed is releasing a brand new music video for the album opener, "Are You Ready?." The live performance music video was filmed over the first week of the band's sold out "Summer of '99" tour that is currently running through North America. Creed - comprised of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips - has been playing to capacity audiences since the tour kicked off on July 17th. Directed by Dan Sturgess, the video for "Are You Ready?" captures the band's triumphant return to the stage after 12 years.

In September 1999, Creed-a rising rock band from Tallahassee, FL-released their sophomore album, Human Clay. Full of anthemic hits, including "Higher," "What If," "Are You Ready?," and the GRAMMY-winning "With Arms Wide Open," Human Clay propelled Creed to the top of the Billboard charts, going on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Now available everywhere, the deluxe edition (2-CD and digital) features the newly remastered original album, plus a wealth of bonus material, including a complete, never-before-heard concert recording, captured in San Antonio, TX in 1999.

The digital edition offers six additional bonus tracks, including alternate versions of "Higher" and "With Arms Wide Open," and a cover of the Doors classic "Roadhouse Blues" featuring the Doors guitarist and founding member, Robby Krieger (recorded live at Woodstock '99). The original album can also be found on various limited edition color pressings.

Last summer, after an 11-year hiatus, Creed announced their long-awaited reunion-returning to the stage for the first time in April 2024 at the sold-out Summer of '99 Cruise and Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise. The band is out on the Summer of '99 Tour (currently Sold Out), that kicked off in July and runs through September, where they'll be joined by the likes of 3 Doors Down, Finger Eleven, Switchfoot, Fuel, Big Wreck, and Daughtry. During a recent tour stop in Nashville, Creed was joined on stage by music superstar Hardy for an unforgettable performance of the band's song, "Weathered." The band will be heading into arenas this November and December on the Are You Ready? Tour with 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH in the US and Mammoth WVH and Finger Eleven in Canada. Scroll down to see a complete list of shows.

CREED: SUMMER OF '99 TOUR DATES:

Supporting Acts: + 3 Doors Down | ^ Daughtry | * Switchfoot | x Tonic | # Big Wreck | = Finger Eleven

July 17 | Green Bay, WI | Resch Center * = (Sold Out)

July 19 | Monticello, IA | Great Jones County Fair * = (Sold Out)

July 20 | Walker, MN | Moondance Jam * = (Sold Out)

July 23 | Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park * = (Sold Out)

July 24 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion + = (Sold Out)

July 26 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live + = (Sold Out)

July 27 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach + = (Sold Out)

July 30 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage # = (Sold Out)

July 31 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre + = (Sold Out)

August 2 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center + = (Sold Out)

August 3 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake + = (Sold Out)

August 6 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater x = (Sold Out)

August 7| Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center + = (Sold Out)

August 9 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO + = (Sold Out)

August 10 | Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center + = (Sold Out)

August 13 | Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater x = (Sold Out)

August 14 | Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

August 16 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

August 17 | Welch, MN | Treasure Island Amphitheater + = (Sold Out)

August 20 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion x = (Sold Out)

August 21 | Boston, MA | Xfinity Center + = (Sold Out)

August 23 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium + = (Sold Out)

August 24 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC + = (Sold Out)

August 31 | San Bernardino, CA | Glen Helen Amphitheater (Summer of '99 & Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Hinder, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe) (Sold Out)

September 1 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

September 4 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

September 6 | Salt Lake City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

September 7 | Denver, CO | Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

September 10 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP ^ = (Sold Out)

September 11 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion + = (Sold Out)

September 13 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center + = (Sold Out)

September 14 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + = (Sold Out)

September 16 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater ^ = (Sold Out)

September 18| Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek + = (Sold Out)

September 20 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds + = (Sold Out)

September 21 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

September 24 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily's Place x =(Sold Out)

September 25 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

September 27 | Darien Lake, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater + = (Sold Out)

September 28 | Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena + = (Sold Out)

CREED: "ARE YOU READY?" TOUR DATES:

Supporting Acts: * 3 Doors Down/Mammoth WVH | ^ Mammoth WVH/Finger Eleven

November 02 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center *

November 03 | Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena *

November 06 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center *

November 08 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena *

November 09 | Biloxi, MS | Mississippi Coast Coliseum * (Sold Out)

November 12 | Corpus Christi, TX | American Bank Center Arena *

November 13 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena *

November 15 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX *

November 16 | Bossier City, LA | Brookshire Grocery Arena * (Sold Out)

November 19 | Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena *

November 20 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena *

November 22 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

November 23 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena *

November 25 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre ^

November 27 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena ^

November 29 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden *

November 30 | Bangor, ME | Cross Insurance Center *

December 02 | Allentown, PA | PPL Center *

December 04 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena *

December 05 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center *

