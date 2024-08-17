Coldplay Reveal 'Moon Music' Track Details

(Atlantic) Coldplay have announced the tracklist for their highly-anticipated tenth album, Moon Music, which will land in stores and on streaming services on October 4, 2024.

A video of Chris Martin writing out the tracklist was shared on the band's Instagram (watch the video here.) See the full "Moon Music" song list below:.

1. MOON MUSiC

2. feelslikeimfallinginlove

3. WE PRAY ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & TINI

4. JUPiTER

5. GOOD FEELiNGS ft Ayra Starr

6. [Rainbow emoji]

7. iAAM

8. AETERNA

9. ALL MY LOVE

10. ONE WORLD

The album's second single WE PRAY, featuring Burna Boy, Little Simz, Elyanna and TINI, will be released on Friday, August 23. The TINI Version of the track will then be released to streaming / download sites on September 6, with the Elyanna Version available from September 20.

Moon Music will set new standards for sustainability, with each LP made from 100% recycled plastic bottles (nine per record). It is available to pre-order now on EcoCD, EcoRecord LP and download. The album can also be pre-saved on Spotify.

Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour began in March 2022 and has so far sold more than 9 million tickets. In June, the band revealed that the tour, which is currently in Munich, has so far produced 59% less CO2e emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016/17, exceeding their original target of a 50% reduction. They also revealed that 9 million trees have already been planted (one for each ticket sold).

