Mother Mother and Cavetown Team Up With 'Dirty Devil Town'

(Warner) To announce their North American co-headline tour, alt-rockers Mother Mother posted a cover of tourmate Cavetown's "Devil Town" to their socials. Fan reaction was immediate, and overwhelmingly positive, prompting the band to record a studio version.

In a later social media collaboration, the bands joined forces on a brand new mashup of Mother Mother's 2005 fan-favorite track "Dirty Town" and Cavetown's hit song "Devil Town" entitled "Dirty Devil Town".

The release of these two tracks follows Mother Mother and Cavetown's incredibly successful North American tour, which saw them co-headline iconic venues such as Red Rocks in Colorado, The Greek in Berkeley, and Budweiser Stage in Toronto, to name a few. Mother Mother also returned to Vancouver for a triumphant homecoming performance at the sold-out Rogers Arena.

The band will return to the road this fall with a string of dates across the US before heading to South America and Australia, as well as to Asia for their debut in the market. The magic with Cavetown continues, as the two bands will kick off 2025 with an eleven-date cross-Canada tour, with Cannons supporting. See below for a full list of dates.

