Pet Shop Boys Share 'Feel' Video

(Warner) Pet Shop Boys release their new single and video, "Feel," from their latest album Nonetheless, released in April. The video was directed by acclaimed young British artist Corbin Shaw and collaborator Rawtape, featuring emerging UK actors Sam Bottomley and Tareq Al-Jeddal.

The single is available now as a five-track digital bundle which includes the radio edit of "Feel," a previously-unreleased song "Everybody will dance," and a German demo version of "The schlager hit parade" from Nonetheless, sung by Chris Lowe. Other bonus tracks include the Floorplan remix of "Loneliness" and a Superchumbo remix of "Everybody will dance."

Pet Shop Boys released their fifteenth album, Nonetheless, produced by James Ford, via Parlophone Records in April. The record, which is their highest-charting studio album since 1993, includes the singles "Loneliness," "Dancing star," and "A new bohemia."

In July, they concluded the latest UK and European dates of their acclaimed Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour with a sold-out residency at London's Royal Opera House. Next month, Pet Shop Boys will headline this year's BBC Radio 2 in the Park on September 8, where the duo will perform a Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live production, featuring classic hits and also recent singles.

