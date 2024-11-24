David Nail Announces City Winery Tour

(117) GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter David Nail will visit intimate City Winery venues in early 2025, bringing his unique blend of soulful multi-genre music. Starting in Pittsburgh on January 29, the tour will take Nail through eight major cities, ending in Chicago on February 16. Fans can expect an evening of captivating performances, heartfelt ballads, compelling stories and the signature sound that has earned Nail a dedicated fanbase.

"I'm beyond excited to be back in these City Winery venues. We played a few at the beginning of 2024 and I was blown away by the environment! Just beautiful venues!" said David Nail.

David Nail's career has been defined by his rich voice, poignant lyrics, and chart-topping hits, such as "The Secret," "Whatever She's Got," "Let It Rain," and "Night's on Fire." Over the years, he has solidified his place as one of music's most respected artists, and this tour promises to showcase a blend of highly anticipated new material and fan-favorites from his extensive catalog.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now through the City Winery website and respective venue ticketing platforms. Don't miss the chance to see David Nail live and experience his powerful music up close in an intimate, one-of-a-kind setting.

David Nail's City Winery Tour Dates:

January 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa.

January 30 - Philadelphia, Pa.

January 31 - Hudson Valley, N.Y.

February 2 - Boston, Mass.

February 6 - Atlanta, Ga.

February 7 - Nashville, Tenn.

February 15 - St.Louis, Mo.

February 16 - Chicago, Ill.

