David Nail Shares 'A Campfire Christmas'

(117) The wait is over, GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter David Nail's debut Holiday project, A Campfire Christmas is out now! With a five-track EP that invites listeners to cozy up and sing along to holiday favorites like "Silver Bells" and "Silent Night," Nail's A Campfire Christmas is sure to become a beloved soundtrack for gatherings this holiday season and beyond. Nail previously announced that A Campfire Christmas Tour will kick off on Nov. 30 and continue throughout December. Listen here: davidnail.ffm.to/campfire
"This project is the brainchild of my wonderful wife, something she has asked for since we got married. And like most of my career, it came to be very natural and organically! I'm tremendously proud of how simple yet classic these songs sound," said David Nail.
The five-track EP promises to be the perfect soundtrack for the holiday season, inviting listeners to cozy up and enjoy festive favorites such as "Silver Bells" and "White Christmas." Gather around a campfire and sing along with Nail to "Silent Night" while sipping hot cocoa under twinkling lights, making this EP a guaranteed way to brighten any holiday gathering.
The tour kicks off at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 30. From there, Nail will continue to spread holiday cheer with stops in multiple cities in Florida, Illinois, and Connecticut, before heading to The Westcott Theater in Syracuse, N.Y., on Dec. 20 and closing out the tour at Bull Run in Shirley, Mass., on Dec. 21. Most dates will introduce piano virtuoso Jacob Tolliver as the special guest opener. Tolliver got his start playing Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet and touring with the legendary rock n' roller. He's creating his own sound and paving his own path with new music coming soon. Experience the magic of Christmas in a unique new way with David Nail's A Campfire Christmas Tour!
Experience the magic of Christmas in a unique new way with David Nail's A Campfire Christmas EP and Tour! To secure tickets please visit davidnail.com.
A Campfire Christmas Track List:
1. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
2. I'll Be Home For Christmas
3. Silent Night
4. Silver Bells
5. White Christmas
A Campfire Christmas Tour Dates:
Nov. 30 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Knoxville Civic Coliseum
Dec. 5 - Stuart, Fla. - Lyric Theatre*
Dec. 6 - Boca Raton, Fla. - The Studio at Mizner Park*
Dec. 7 - Brooksville, Fla. - Jack Daniels Amphitheatre - Florida Cracker Kitchen
Dec. 8 - Middleton, Fla. - The Tracy Performing Arts Center*
Dec. 12 - Lexington, Ky. - Manchester Music Hall*
Dec. 13 - Bloomington, Ill. - The Castle Theatre*
Dec. 14 - Indianapolis, Ind. - 8 Seconds Saloon*
Dec. 15 - McHenry, Ill. - The Vixen*
Dec. 18 - Fairfield, Conn. - The Warehouse at FTC*
Dec. 19 - Old Saybrook, Conn. - The Kate*
Dec. 20 - Syracuse, N.Y. - The Westcott Theater*
Dec. 21 - Shirley, Mass. - Bull Run*
*with special guest Jacob Tolliver
David Nail Shares First Single From His Debut Christmas Project
David Nail Launching A Campfire Christmas Tour
David Nail Takes On Personal Demons With 'Why' Featuring Aubrie Sellers
David Nail Streams New EP 'Best Of Me'
Corey Marks Recruits Sully Erna, Travis Tritt, and Mick Mars For '(Make My) Country Rock – Harder'- Chase Atlantic Stream New Album 'Lost In Heaven'- more
As I Lay Dying Lost Another Member- Jeff Lynn's ELO Announce Even More Farewell Tour Dates- Heart Reveal Support For Royal Flush Tour- more
Jelly Roll Making Austin City Limits Debut This Weekend- Lee Brice Delivers Lonely Christmas Song 'Single Bells'- Megan Moroney Surprises Fans- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Bachman Turner-Overdrive Reveal Back In Overdrive Tour Plans
Exodus Share Cover Of AC/DC Classic
Trans-Siberian Orchestra And Star Wars Artist Greg Hildebrandt Dead At 85
Queen Share The Greatest Special 'The Story of Queen 1' Part 2
Original Members Of Grim Reaper Reuniting To Tribute Steve Grimmett
Saves The Day Offer Up Limited Edition 25th anniversary Vinyl Of 'Through Being Cool'
The Black Moods Deliver 'Passion'
Orianthi Joins Sebastian Bach For 'Future Of Youth' Video