David Nail Gives 'Silver Bells' A Country Makeover

(117) Country music artist David Nail has released his wholesome rendition of "Silver Bells." This is the second music video released from his debut Christmas project, A Campfire Christmas.

This video features a beautiful winter campfire showcasing David Nail's signature heartfelt delivery of the iconic Christmas song. "Silver Bells" stands out as one of the standout tracks, and the music video's premiere is sure to further amplify its place in the hearts of listeners.

Tickets are on sale now for A Campfire Christmas Tour. Nail will embark on a 13-city tour, creating a festive and intimate setting designed to transport audiences around a campfire as he performs the Christmas classics from the EP, alongside his well-known and timeless songs like "Let It Rain," "Red Light," and "Nights on Fire."

The tour kicks off at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 30. From there, Nail will continue to spread holiday cheer with stops in multiple cities in Florida, Illinois, and Connecticut, before heading to The Westcott Theater in Syracuse, N.Y., on Dec. 20 and closing out the tour at Bull Run in Shirley, Mass., on Dec. 21. Most dates will introduce piano virtuoso Jacob Tolliver as the special guest opener. Tolliver got his start playing Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet and touring with the legendary rock 'n' roller. He's creating his own sound and paving his own path with new music coming soon.

Experience the magic of Christmas in a unique new way with David Nail's A Campfire Christmas EP and Tour!

A Campfire Christmas Track List:

1. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

2. I'll Be Home For Christmas

3. Silent Night

4. Silver Bells

5. White Christmas

A Campfire Christmas Tour Dates:

Nov. 30 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Dec. 5 - Stuart, Fla. - Lyric Theatre*

Dec. 6 - Boca Raton, Fla. - The Studio at Mizner Park*

Dec. 7 - Brooksville, Fla. - Jack Daniels Amphitheatre - Florida Cracker Kitchen

Dec. 8 - Middleton, Fla. - The Tracy Performing Arts Center*

Dec. 12 - Lexington, Ky. - Manchester Music Hall*

Dec. 13 - Bloomington, Ill. - The Castle Theatre*

Dec. 14 - Indianapolis, Ind. - 8 Seconds Saloon*

Dec. 15 - McHenry, Ill. - The Vixen*

Dec. 18 - Fairfield, Conn. - The Warehouse at FTC*

Dec. 19 - Old Saybrook, Conn. - The Kate*

Dec. 20 - Syracuse, N.Y. - The Westcott Theater*

Dec. 21 - Shirley, Mass. - Bull Run*

*with special guest Jacob Tolliver

Related Stories

David Nail Announces City Winery Tour

Watch David Nail's 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' Video

David Nail Shares 'A Campfire Christmas'

David Nail Shares First Single From His Debut Christmas Project

News > David Nail