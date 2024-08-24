Watch Neck Deep's 'Sort Yourself Out' Video

(BPM) Neck Deep released a brand new music video for their punchy, upbeat track "Sort Yourself Out" off their self-titled album, Neck Deep, which came out earlier this year via Hopeless Records.

This news follows their recent announcement of a sideshow to kick off the When We Were Young festival on Friday, October 18, at Area15 Las Vegas. The Home Team and Super American will support them at this show.

They also announced today that their Dumbstruck Dumbf**k headlining tour will be heading to the UK and kick off in January 2025. The seven-date run kicks off in Birmingham at the O2 Academy before shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Nottingham, and Bristol, culminating in a show at the Swansea Arena.

Speaking of the tour, frontman Ben Barlow says, "We're stoked to be back in the UK. It seems we're always everywhere else, all the time - but when we do come back home, we go big. Having The Wonder Years out is always fun, they've been a big inspiration to us over the years, with so many great songs they always put on an amazing show. One Step Closer are a band we've been following closely for a few years, they're deservedly growing a lot right now and it's been cool to see the progression. I'm excited to see how they go down with our fans because we love them."

The Dumbstruck Dumbf!@k North American Tour Dates

October 7 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

October 8 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

October 9 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

October 11 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

October 13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom*

October 14 - Wichita, KS, The Cotillion

October 15 - Albuquerque, NM - The Sunshine Theater

October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union

October 18 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Sideshow^

October 19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young^

October 20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young^

October 22 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theater

October 24 - Calgary, AB - Macewan Hall

October 25 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

October 28 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

October 29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

October 30 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

October 31 - Toronto, ON - The Queen Elizabeth

The Dumbstruck Dumbf!@k UK 2025 Tour Dates

January 24 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy

January 25 - MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse

January 26 - GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

January 28 - NEWCASTLE NX

January 29 - NOTTINGHAM Rock City

January 30 - BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

January 31 - SWANSEA Swansea Arena

