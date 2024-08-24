Watch Neck Deep's 'Sort Yourself Out' Video

(BPM) Neck Deep released a brand new music video for their punchy, upbeat track "Sort Yourself Out" off their self-titled album, Neck Deep, which came out earlier this year via Hopeless Records.
This news follows their recent announcement of a sideshow to kick off the When We Were Young festival on Friday, October 18, at Area15 Las Vegas. The Home Team and Super American will support them at this show.
They also announced today that their Dumbstruck Dumbf**k headlining tour will be heading to the UK and kick off in January 2025. The seven-date run kicks off in Birmingham at the O2 Academy before shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Nottingham, and Bristol, culminating in a show at the Swansea Arena.
Speaking of the tour, frontman Ben Barlow says, "We're stoked to be back in the UK. It seems we're always everywhere else, all the time - but when we do come back home, we go big. Having The Wonder Years out is always fun, they've been a big inspiration to us over the years, with so many great songs they always put on an amazing show. One Step Closer are a band we've been following closely for a few years, they're deservedly growing a lot right now and it's been cool to see the progression. I'm excited to see how they go down with our fans because we love them."
The Dumbstruck Dumbf!@k North American Tour Dates
October 7 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing
October 8 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
October 9 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
October 11 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
October 13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom*
October 14 - Wichita, KS, The Cotillion
October 15 - Albuquerque, NM - The Sunshine Theater
October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union
October 18 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Sideshow^
October 19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young^
October 20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young^
October 22 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theater
October 24 - Calgary, AB - Macewan Hall
October 25 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
October 28 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
October 29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
October 30 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
October 31 - Toronto, ON - The Queen Elizabeth
The Dumbstruck Dumbf!@k UK 2025 Tour Dates
January 24 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy
January 25 - MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse
January 26 - GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow
January 28 - NEWCASTLE NX
January 29 - NOTTINGHAM Rock City
January 30 - BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol
January 31 - SWANSEA Swansea Arena
Neck Deep Announce U.S. Headline Tour
Neck Deep Announce New Album With 'It Won't Be Like This Forever' Video
Neck Deep Premiere 'Take Me With You' Video
Neck Deep Preview 'Heartbreak Of The Century'
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Injured In Explosion- Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All 2024 Dates Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery- more
AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Third Biggest Selling Album In U.S. History- Motley Crue Announce EP with Beastie Boys' Cover- more
Miranda Lambert Previews 'Postcards from Texas' With Surprise Austin Show- Dierks Bentley, Travis Tritt, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith Concert TV Specials Coming- more
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Injured In Explosion
Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All 2024 Dates Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery
Slash and Eric Gales Guest On Beth Hart's New Album 'You Still Got Me'
Mike Tramp Shares 'Out With The Boys' Video
Watch Neck Deep's 'Sort Yourself Out' Video
Finger Eleven Deliver 'Adrenaline' Video
Fleshgod Apocalypse Mark 'Opera' Album Release With 'Morphine Waltz' Video
Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Share 'Once Upon A Dream' Video