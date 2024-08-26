Jeff Lynne's ELO Launches The Over and Out Farewell Tour

(fcc) This past Saturday, Jeff Lynne's ELO kicked off the first night of "The Over and Out Tour" with a sold-out crowd at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert. The 31-date trek, produced by Live Nation, is the band's final tour and will travel across major cities in North America.

With support from Rooney, the tour continues August 27th in Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena and will continue on to some of North America's most iconic venues including two date engagements at Madison Square Garden on September 16th and 17th and LA's Kia Forum on October 25th and 26th. "It's a magnificent tour for a treasured band to go out on after four decades, and an unforgettable live experience for fans." - The Desert Sun

"The 9,000-plus fans at this Palm Desert-area venue were having a blast as Jeff Lynne's ELO soared through a 100-minute show featuring some of the best pop/rock tunes of the '70s. The 13-piece ensemble, led by the 76-year-old Lynne on vocals and guitar, sounded mighty strong as it reawakened one former triumph after another during a hit-filled, 21-song setlist." - SPIN Magazine

Known as one of the most iconic forces in music history, in recent years Jeff Lynne's ELO has delivered a critically acclaimed and chart-topping album along with a sold out run of UK and European shows. Jeff Lynne was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last year and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. The band has always been known for their epic live shows and with a distinct style that seamlessly and innovatively blends rock, pop and classical, ELO has had more than 20 Top 40 Hits across the U.S. and the U.K., making Lynne's sweeping productions some of the most recognizable music of the last forty years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.

Widely agreed upon as one of the greatest record producers in music history, Lynne was a co-founder and member of The Travelling Wilburys together with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty, as well as a producer and collaborator with some of the biggest names in music including The Beatles, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh and Bryan Adams.

August 27, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

August 28, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

August 30, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September 1, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

September 6, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

September 7, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 9, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

September 10, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

September 13, 2024 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

September 14, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 16, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

September 17, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

September 20, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 21, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 23, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 25, 2024 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

September 27, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center

September 28, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center

September 30, 2024 - St, Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

October 2, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October 9, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 11, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 12, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

October 15, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 16, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 18, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

October 21, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

October 23, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

October 25, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

October 26, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

