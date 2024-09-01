Watch Palm Ghosts' 'Love Bombed And Conquered' Video

(SCPR) Nashville's Palm Ghosts released a video for their brand new track called "Love Bombed and Conquered". The song is the third single from their forthcoming "Channeling" EP.

Channeling, is by far the darkest of four EPs the band is releasing in 2024. With songs touching on religion, fascism, cults and the general disorientation of living in the nightmare that is 2024, "Wilderness of Mirrors" is the first track from Channeling.

Palm Ghosts vocalist/bassist Joseph Lekkas says that the narrative behind the track is "a young person seeks a spiritual path and finds himself in the clutches of a sinister cult."

From March of 2024 and continuing until the end of the year, Palm Ghosts began releasing a series of songs and videos, one at a time, every two weeks, that will end up populating four EPs and ultimately a double LP by the end of the year. The double LP, called Facades, will feature 20 songs that mix genres and moods like no other release in Palm Ghost's large catalog.

The songs will explore topics like religion, cults, love, loss and survival in the modern age. Some with beautiful melodies, some dark and brooding, but 100 percent Palm Ghosts.

The band also began releasing more cover songs throughout the year in an effort to raise a bit of money for different charities in partnership with their label Sweet Cheetah Publicity/Records. Two are out (Chameleons and INXS covers) with two more to come.

