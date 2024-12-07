Palm Ghosts Deliver 'Aftermath' Video

() Palm Ghosts have released a music video for their track "Aftermath," which is the final song/video from its fourth EP of the year, Decode, and the four EP collection, Facades, which both hit the streets on December 6 via Poptek Records/Sweet Cheetah Records.

Palm Ghosts bassist/vocalist Joseph Lekkas says "'Aftermath' is about the manifestation of fear and the slow-building dread that leads us away from our own self-interests."

Beginning in March of 2024, Palm Ghosts began releasing a series of songs and videos (via premieres at White Light White Heat, IDIOTEQ, Ghettoblaster Magazine, The Big Takeover, New Noise Magazine, That's Good Enough For Me, Punk Rock Theory, Scene Point Blank, ReGen Magazine, The Alternative, The Fire Note, Kool Rock Radio, and V13 Media), one at a time, every two weeks, to populate four EPs and ultimately the Facades double album. Facades features 20 songs that mix genres and moods like no other release in Palm Ghost's large catalog.

