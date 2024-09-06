America Release Classic 1975 Hollywood Bowl Performance

(TPH) For nearly five decades, an unforgettable live performance from the iconic band America at the Hollywood Bowl lay dormant as a lost treasure. That night included many surprises: a stunning rendition of the band's smash hit, "A Horse With No Name," replete with an orchestra conducted by Sir George Martin, the world's most famous producer; skywriting and fireworks that went hilariously awry; and a program of songs that have since become indelibly imprinted in popular consciousness.

Today, that special night is widely available for the first time ever as America - Live From The Hollywood Bowl 1975 (Primary Wave Music; distributed by Sun Records). The record comes out almost exactly 49 years to the day of the performance (the show took place on September 5th, 1975). The never-before-heard tapes were recently restored and recently mixed and produced from the original master tapes. Previously issued in limited quantities on Record Store Day, the 20-track album is now being released on CD, on a new red vinyl variant, and digitally.

Produced by Jeff Larson, Live From The Hollywood Bowl 1975 captures AMERICA at the peak of its performance prowess: the band was tight and spirited, nailing breezy harmony vocals, teardrop slide guitar parts, plaintive piano passages, and intricate folk guitar filigree. Adding to excitement was that AMERICA was joined by its producer Sir George Martin, often known as the "fifth Beatle," conducting an orchestra behind the band.

The album features gorgeous versions of classic AMERICA tracks such as "Ventura Highway," "Sister Golden Hair," "I Need You," "Lonely People," and, of course, "A Horse With No Name." The majesty of Martin's contributions are on full display during the orchestral fanfare intro to "A Horse With No Name." Here, strings and woodwinds sketch one of the song's signature melodies. Then that unmistakable chord sequence enters, and the Hollywood Bowl audience erupts with instant recognition of the smash single.

America - Live From The Hollywood Bowl 1975 represents the only full concert live recording of the original trio of Gerry Beckley, Dan Peek, and Dewey Bunnell. Dan Peek would leave the group two years later. Beckley and Bunnell would successfully continue, and even earn a Billboard "Top Ten" chart hit in 1982 with "You Can Do Magic."

AMERICA, known for their signature melodic pop rock and folk-jazz elements, first rose to fame in the early 1970s with hits like "A Horse With No Name," "I Need You," and "Lonely People." Their distinctive sound and impressionistic lyric imagery have earned them a Grammy Award and a lasting place in the hearts of music fans. The band continues to tour and record, maintaining the integrity and spirit that have defined their career for over five decades.

Tracklisting:

Miniature (Live)

Tin Man (Live)

Muskrat Love (Live)

Baby It's Up To You (Live)

Moon Song (Live)

Old Man Took (Live)

Old Virginia (Live)

I Need You (Live)

Lonely People (Live)

Don't Cross The River (Live)

Ventura Highway (Live)

Glad To See You (Live)

Woman Tonight (Live)

The Story Of A Teenager (Live)

Midnight (Live)

Company (Live)

Hollywood (Live)

Daisy Jane (Live)

Sister Golden Hair (Live)

A Horse With No Name (Live)

