Joanne Shaw Taylor Announces New Album 'Black & Gold'

(Noble) British blues-rock sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced the upcoming release of her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Black & Gold, arriving June 6th via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records. Reuniting with iconic producer Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, Journey, Joe Bonamassa), the album showcases Taylor's bold creativity, blending blues-rock with influences from Americana, indie rock, and retro '80s pop. Black & Gold offers a captivating mix of heart-wrenching ballads and hard-hitting rock tracks that redefine the boundaries of blues music.

Joanne shares about her latest single "Grayer Shade Of Blue," "This story is a personal one to me. Since this is my 10th studio album and I'm going into a fresh decade's worth of recording, I decided I wanted to use some of my writing on this album to put to bed something that has been bothering me. This song is about a close friendship I had for over a decade that ended suddenly. I've never known why. The person just stopped communicating with me, which understandably has made me very sad. This song was my attempt to give myself some closure on the situation as evidently, none will; be given to me otherwise. I love how it turned out and I'm very happy now to close that chapter in my life but still be able to cherish memories."

Discussing the monthly new release strategy, she explains, "This approach allows me a bit more creative freedom compared to releasing a full album and then going quiet for months or even years. With music constantly coming out, I feel a bit less judged; if I want to write a bit more of a pop song, but you know weeks later, there might be a blues song."

Black & Gold delves into the intricacies of human connection, resilience, and self-discovery, capturing the highs and lows of life with raw authenticity. The album balances deeply personal reflections with universal themes, exploring heartbreak, empowerment, and the bittersweet nature of change. Musically, it pushes the boundaries of blues-rock, blending Taylor's soulful guitar work and powerhouse vocals with influences ranging from Americana to retro pop. With its rich emotional depth and dynamic soundscapes, Black & Gold is a compelling journey through the complexities of modern life, delivered with the fearless innovation that has become Joanne Shaw Taylor's hallmark.

