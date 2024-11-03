Joanne Shaw Taylor Goes Deep With 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now?'

(PPR) Blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor has just unveiled her latest single, "Who's Gonna Love Me Now?," available on all major streaming platforms. Known for her powerful blend of emotive lyrics and soulful guitar work, Joanne's new release delves into the complex emotions surrounding grief, love, and moving forward. Written from a deeply personal place, the song reflects on recent experiences with family loss, drawing her back to the memories of her mother's passing and the initial shock and heartache that accompanied it.

"This song was a way for me to process some of the emotions I've been feeling," Joanne explains. "At the start of this year, I lost another family member, which brought me back to those early, raw days of grief after losing my mom. Writing 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now?' has been part of my journey in working through that pain and moving forward."

With haunting lyrics like "I've called your name in every room in this house / Until my tears dried up and my breath gave out," the track captures the anguish of unresolved goodbyes and the search for peace. Joanne's powerful vocal delivery, memorizing guitar playing and introspective songwriting are complemented by Kevin Shirley's masterful production, blending contemporary blues elements with a timeless, soulful resonance.

"Who's Gonna Love Me Now?" follows Joanne's previous single "All The Things I Said," a reflective look back at past relationships, "Hold Of My Heart" as well as her celebrated cover of "Black & Gold," showcasing her versatility and dedication to exploring new musical territory. Praised by industry icons like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox, Joanne's growing catalog continues to solidify her reputation as one of today's leading voices in blues-rock and beyond.

Currently, amid her U.S. "Heavy Soul" tour, Joanne brings her soulful performances to audiences across the country. Fans have the opportunity to experience her new material live alongside highlights from her celebrated album Heavy Soul and fan favorites.

"The Heavy Soul" U.S. Tour

November 1 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby Theater

November 2 - Beaverton, OR - Patricia Reser Center for the Arts

November 4 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

November 6 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

November 7 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre

November 8 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

November 10 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon Montclair

November 13 - Cerritos, CA - The Cerritos Center

November 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

November 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

November 19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

November 20 - San Antonio, TX - Empire Theatre

November 22 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall

November 23 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

November 24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre

KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA

March 21-26, 2025 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X

2025 US SPRING TOUR

March 28 - Portland, ME - Aura

March 29 - Cranston, RI - The Historic Park Theatre & Event Center

March 30 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

April 1 - Easton, PA - State Theatre

April 2 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

April 4 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton Live

April 5 - Port Washington, NY - Landmark on Main Street

April 6 - Wilmington, DE - The Baby Grand

April 8 - Roanoke, VA - Jefferson Center

April 9 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theater

April 11 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE

April 13 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Blues Festival

April 14 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre

April 15 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall

April 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall

April 18 - Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State Theatre

Related Stories

Watch Joanne Shaw Taylor's 'All The Things I Said' Video

Joanne Shaw Taylor Reimagines Sam Sparro's 'Black & Gold'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Teams With Sav Madigan For 'Hold Of My Heart'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares Cover Of Free's 'Wishing Well'

News > Joanne Shaw Taylor