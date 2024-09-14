BRELAND Delivers New Single 'Icing'

(Atlantic) BRELAND captures the joy of getting everything and more from a total romantic package on "Icing," an up-tempo new single featuring all the ingredients of pure, unbridled energy - driving rhythm, dirty guitars and BRELAND's unmatched vocal acrobatics.

Pairing 1000-watt charm and flirtatious, streetwise delivery with effortless swagger and bright harmony stacks - and even an exuberant scream - "Icing" embodies the rush of euphoria in its lyrics, co-written by BRELAND with Jared Griffin, Rufio Hooks, Autumn Buysse and produced Sam Sumser, Sean Small, and Noby Sidez. The release has already seen praise from MusicRow's DISClaimer as, "[w]ildly entertaining. The rapid-fire lyric, interjected screams, finger snaps, relentless tempo and non-stop energy are the recipe for a frothing audio stew."

"I've always loved playing around on the periphery of Country music, and 'Icing' has all my favorite flavors of Southern Gospel with an old-school Soul flare," shares BRELAND. "It was a simple concept - this woman has everything you could want; work ethic, faith, a good head on her shoulders, she's even got a 401k. The fact that she's got cake is just the icing. Once I hit that run at the end of the chorus, I knew I had to follow it up with a proper SCREAM, because this song is pure energy to me."

Adding to the excitement, a special football-centric remix of "Icing" was featured as part of the season kickoff for CBS' NFL Today network broadcast last Sunday (9/8). Written and recorded by BRELAND exclusively for CBS, the hard-hitting remix joins a video package with BRELAND and the hosts of NFL Today. Fans can also share the clip online via CBS' NFL Today social media. Stay tuned this season for more specials, songs, and appearances from the "king of collabs" (AP).

Project 2024 EP Track List:

"Grandmaman'em"

"Icing"

"What You've Been Through"

"Motion"

"Run"

"Same Work (feat. The War And Treaty)"

