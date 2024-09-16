Subway To Sally To Deliver New Album In December

(Freeman) Rumored to be finished, Subway To Sally, the German grandmasters of folk metal, prove they are very much alive with their 15th studio album! 'Post Mortem,' set for release on December 20, 2024, via Napalm Records, arrives not even two years after their 2023 predecessor, 'Himmelfahrt,' was secretly intended to be the final album of their over 30-year career.

In hindsight, this explains the symbolic title. However, things turned out differently. Subway To Sally had clearly struck a chord with their music, as fan and critic reactions to 'Himmelfahrt' were overwhelmingly positive. Following a nearly sold-out tour, it became clear that the 14th album was not the final chapter. The release of 'Himmelfahrt' unleashed an untamable lightness and energy that ignited their creativity so strongly that SUBWAY TO SALLY now stand ready to unveil their brand-new masterpiece, Post Mortem, created in the fastest production process in the band's history.

SUBWAY TO SALLY comment: "The world around us is still in flux. The prevailing feeling is that nothing is getting better; on the contrary, it seems to be getting worse. The 'Black Death' is over, but the long-awaited Freedom Day after COVID never came. Instead, one problem seems to replace the next. We are living in times of grand failure. Everything swings between darkness and euphoria. People long for distraction, for forgetting, for celebration and freedom - even if only for a moment.

"In our music, we address the desires and fears of people, but also their hopes and dreams. In a time when the world seems to be falling apart, we want to be a constant - a voice of authenticity and humanity amidst the turbulence of life."

